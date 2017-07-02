Carlo Ancelotti confirms Bayern Munich interest in Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Bayern Munich’s interest in Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, but insisted that the club will not pay “crazy money” to prise the Chilean away from the Emirates.

Sanchez, who is currently on duty with Chile for the Confederations Cup, has refused to sign a new deal at Arsenal and is out of contract next summer as talks over an extension continue to stall.

As such, the player has been heavily linked with a move away from north London, with both Bayern Munich and Manchester City touted as potential destinations.

Despite reports suggesting that the Bundesliga champions had dropped their interest in Sanchez, Ancelotti has seemingly opened the door to a summer raid for the 28-year-old.

When asked about the reports linking Sanchez to the Allianz Arena, Ancelotti said: "If an opportunity comes up, the club will be ready. There are lots of rumours. Alexis is a great player but not the only one in the world. I like Alexis.

"There are possibilities in the transfer market, which can be in many direction. I believe that the market is currently somewhat crazy - and Bayern is not a crazy club.

"I know the culture of this club and will not ask for any players for whom the club has to spend crazy sums, but if there are opportunities, why not?"

Arsenal summer transfer targets







7 show all Arsenal summer transfer targets











1/7 Thomas Lemar (Monaco) Age: 21

Position: Left-wing

Likelihood: 5/10



After their eye-catching run to the semi-finals of the Champions League, Monaco are being gutted by European football’s elite. One of their many bright young things is Lemar, who would slot right into Alexis Sanchez’s left-sided role at Arsenal should the Chilean leave the Emirates this summer. The problem? Monaco are not selling, or at least not for Arsenal’s reported initial offer of £30.75m. Getty

2/7 Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon) Age: 26

Position: Striker

Likelihood: 5/10



Last summer saw Arsenal attempt to sign Lacazette, only for Lyon to refuse to sell the “irreplaceable” striker. This summer, Lacazette’s exit looks more likely but Jean Michel Aulas, the Ligue 1 club’s president, is sending out mixed messages. One day he says Lacazette is free to leave if a replacement is found, the next he says Lacazette is likely to stay. Granted, those are not necessarily contradictory statements, but it leaves Arsenal hoping that Lyon can fill a Lacazette-shaped hole before any move is made. Getty

3/7 Kylian Mbappé (Monaco) Age: 18

Position: Left/right-wing

Likelihood: 3/10



Another Monaco player, Mbappé is one of the hottest properties in Europe and is perhaps a surprise inclusion on the list, with many expecting the teenager to move to Real Madrid, if anywhere, this summer. Arsène Wenger is said to have struck up something of an accord with the lightning quick winger’s family and harbours hopes of convincing Thierry Henry’s rightful heir that north London is the best place for his development. Getty

4/7 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester) Age: 26

Position: Right-wing

Likelihood: 4/10



It is no secret that Wenger is a long-time admirer of Mahrez, whose stock has fallen somewhat following that remarkable title-winning campaign with Leicester City in 2015/16. While some of Europe’s top clubs were hovering around the Algerian this time last year, the coast is now relatively clear. The only worry is whether Mahrez can recreate the scintillating form he began to show two years ago. Getty

5/7 Jean Michaël Seri (Nice) Age: 25

Position: Centre-midfield

Likelihood: 5/10



Seri was one of Nice’s stand-out players during their surprise challenge for the Ligue 1 title last term. If Santi Cazorla’s injury woes continue into the new season, the Cote d’Ivoire international could prove to be an ideal replacement, but his performances in the south of France have not gone unnoticed. Roma, Southampton, Tottenham and Leicester have all been keeping tabs on the midfielder. Getty

6/7 Mario Lemina (Juventus) Age: 23

Position: Centre-midfield

Likelihood: 3/10



Gabon international Lemina is in search of regular playing time away from Turin, where he has struggled to establish himself in Max Allegri’s first-choice XI. “I want to play more,” he said in June. “I think it's right for me to play more, find a club capable of giving me more space. At 23 I want to show what I can do.” Could he find the minutes he needs in north London? At the moment, there seems to be little concrete about Arsenal’s reported ‘interest’. Getty

7/7 Aleksandr Golovin (CSKA Moscow) Age: 21

Position: Centre-midfield

Likelihood: 2/10



Another midfielder whose name has been bandied around in the gossip columns this summer, but with few solid leads for transfer-hungry supporters to pursue. Any deal for the talented CSKA Moscow academy graduate would likely involve him being loaned back to his current club, if indeed any such deal is likely at all. Getty

Sanchez admitted on Friday that a decision has been made on his future but stopped short of confirming what his next move would be.

"Yes it's clear, but I can't tell you,” the forward said ahead of Chile’s Confederations Cup final against Germany.

Sanchez has just one year remaining on his current contract at Arsenal ( Getty )

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has said Sanchez will not be allowed to leave this summer and he would rather see the player leave on a free transfer at the end of his contract next year.

The club's record signing, Mesut Ozil, is in the same position with reports last season claiming the pair want parity with the Premier League's top earners before signing fresh terms.