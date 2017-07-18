Alexis Sanchez set to stay at Arsenal, insists Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger is insistent that Arsenal won’t be selling Alexis Sanchez amid persistent speculation that the forward will be joining Manchester City this summer.

Sanchez admitted last month that a decision had been made on his future as he alluded to an imminent departure from the Emirates.

More recently, the Chilean made clear his desire to play in the Champions League and revealed that he was waiting for Arsenal to make a decision on his future.

But speaking ahead of his side’s pre-season friendly with Bayern Munich, Wenger stressed that the club have now made the decision not to sell their prized possession.

“The decision has been made and we will stick to that,” the Frenchman said. “The decision is not to sell.”

Wenger also appeared to take issue with Sanchez’s remarks regarding the Champions League, and challenged the 28-year-old to help Arsenal return to Europe’s elite competition.

“I don’t give too much importance to things that are translated, you know,” he added. “The whole interview that I got didn’t really mean that.

“The main focus for us is to concentrate on the Premier League and the Premier League for me today is more important than the Champions League.

How could Arsenal line up next season?







12 show all How could Arsenal line up next season?





















1/12 How could Arsenal line up next season? How could Arsenal line up next season? Getty

2/12 GK: Petr Cech Cech may have been dropped for the FA Cup final, but the experienced shot-stopper is unlikely to lose his Premier League place anytime soon. The goalkeeper will turn 36 next season and yet he remains one of Arsenal’s best players. Getty Images

3/12 WB: Hector Bellerin Struggled for form towards the end of last season but still one of the best full-backs in the country. Offers pace and power down the wing. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

4/12 CB: Shkodran Mustafi The German defender enjoyed a solid debut campaign in English football, making 37 appearances in all competitions for the club. Still only 25 and will improve next season, with a year of English football already under his belt. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

5/12 CB: Laurent Koscielny His poor discipline cost Arsenal in a couple of vital games, but he remains an important, influential player. There have been rumours Marseille have made Koscielny their top transfer target this summer, but it is highly unlikely Arsenal will sell. Getty Images

6/12 CB: Rob Holding After impressing with his maturity and composure in a back-three last season, there's every chance Arsene Wenger could place his faith in the youngster once again for the new campaign. AFP/Getty Images

7/12 WB: Sead Kolasinac Arsenal’s first signing of the summer. A versatile 23-year-old defender, Kolasinac plays predominantly at left-back but expect Wenger to have him push on. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

8/12 CDM: Granit Xhaka Attracted a lot of criticism for his displays last season, but grew in confidence throughout the campaign and has the talent to become a vital player for Arsenal over the coming seasons. A superb distributor of the ball. Getty Images

9/12 CM: Santi Cazorla One of Arsenal's most technically-gifted players and the glue that keeps the side's midfield together. Doubts over his fitness and whether he's got another season left in him, but should he be firing on all cylinders Wenger will want to make full use of him. Getty Images

10/12 LCM: Mesut Ozil Still negotiating a contract extension with the club. His performance levels dipped alarmingly last season, but when he is in form, he remains one of the finest passers of the ball in the world. Getty Images

11/12 RCM: Riyad Mahrez Mahrez recently announced his intentions to leave Leicester this summer and Wenger refused to rule out a move for the Premier League champion. Mahrez would bring real flair to Arsenal's side, as well as the ability to make something out of nothing. Getty Images

12/12 CF: Alexandre Lacazette The instinctive centre-forward that Arsenal have longed for ever since RVP's departure. Industrious and physical, he'd bring a tough edge to Arsenal's front line. Getty

“We rested sometimes players in the Group stages of the Champions League for the Premier League so that’s become the biggest importance for us.

“For the rest… we played 20 years in the Champions League, that’s 17 years before Sanchez arrived and three years with him so he can get us back in there.”

Wenger, who admitted he has not spoken to Sanchez since his most recent interview in Chile, equally sought to downplay similarities between the forward’s current circumstances and when Arsenal sold Robin van Persie to Manchester United for £24m.

Alexis Sanchez has yet to sign a new deal at Arsenal (Getty)

“Every case is different, Van Persie was going from 30 to 31, when he left he had one year on his contract. Sanchez is younger.”

Sanchez was the Gunners’ shining star in a disappointing campaign last season where they finished fifth and failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in Wenger’s reign.

The forward has made it clear that he is not willing to wait another year to return to European football’s premier club competition.

Wenger has insisted Sanchez won't be leaving Arsenal (Getty)

"I want to play in the Champions League,” he told reporters in his native Chile.

“The decision isn't down to me, I need to wait for Arsenal.”