Marco Reus, Antoine Griezmann and four others to replace Alexis Sanchez at Arsenal

The Chilean was dropped from the starting XI to face Liverpool on Saturday after a training ground row

  • 1/6 Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)

    At 27 years old, this summer is probably Reus’ last chance for a big-money move and his direct style of running from wide positions makes him an obvious replacement for Sanchez. The biggest competition for his signature would likely come from Liverpool but, financially, Arsenal should be able to edge it. However, given the Gunners’ injury record, how wise would it be signing someone with an injury history as rich as Reus’?

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 2/6 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

    Highly unlikely with Manchester United sniffing around but if Arsenal make the top four and the Red Devils don’t, there is always a possibility. And there’s the money available – even at £84m. Griezmann would be the kind of statement signing Arsenal have been yearning for and would be a signal of intent that they are really ready to challenge for the title again.

    Getty Images

  • 3/6 Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid)

    A more realistic but equally as exciting a prospect. Carrasco has 14 goals already this season and is a powerful runner who seems, physically, like he would adapt quickly to the rigours of the Premier League. His workrate is exceptional – similar to that of Sanchez’s – and at only 23 years old he would be a long-term signing and Arsenal could use the uncertainty surrounding Diego Simeone’s future to prize the Belgian to north London.

    Getty Images

  • 4/6 Isco (Real Madrid)

    A top talent struggling to get a place in La Liga’s leading side available and looking for first-team football? Sound familiar, Arsenal fans? Both Sanchez and Ozil joined the Gunners in similar situations to the one Isco is currently in and who’s to say he wouldn’t be as successful as those two? Arsenal would be able to sign the forward for less than £30m, which, at 24-years-old, represents quite the bargain.

    Getty Images

  • 5/6 Kylian Mbappe (Monaco)

    Arsenal looked at 18-year-old Mbappe last summer and they’re continuing to monitor his progress at Monaco. The teenager is one of the most coveted in Europe and after his recent performance against Manchester City in the Champions League he looks like he has all the attributes to fill the Sanchez void. Like Anthony Martial when he left Monaco, Mbappe would not come cheaply, however.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 6/6 Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain)

    Arsenal know they type of damage Cavani can do having impressed against them in this year’s Champions League and a 20-goal-a-season, coming in from the left is exactly what they’d be missing should Sanchez. The Uruguayan has been linked with the Premier League for years without a move coming to fruition and it would be a gamble as Cavani would command a hefty transfer fee and wage packet having come from the Qatari-owned PSG.

    AFP/Getty Images

Arsene Wenger tried to smooth over the Alexis Sanchez furore during his Champions League pre-match press conference on Monday night by claiming he was “not aware” of any bust up between the Chilean and his Arsenal teammates.

The Independent revealed on Sunday night that Sanchez was dropped to the bench for the 3-1 defeat to Liverpool after a row with a teammate which led to him walking out of a training session before continuing the argument in the changing rooms at the Gunners’ London Colney base.

Wenger and Sanchez were pictured shaking hands on Monday morning at training and of the incident, the Frenchman said: “I’m not aware of it. Nothing happened.

Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez in numbers

“Yes, completely false, but I understand that you have to feed the newspapers and we respect that.”

Mertesacker admits Arsenal 'absolutely not ready to fight'

He maintained that his relationship with his star player remained “honest and normal” but, with only 15 months left on his contract, it is becoming increasingly likely Sanchez will be sold in the summer.

If he is sold, there will be a large transfer fee and a healthy wage packed to be spent on a new player to replace the 28-year-old.

Whether Wenger is still in charge himself or not, a big name replacement will be the only way to soften the blow of Sanchez’s departure.

