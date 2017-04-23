Pep Guardiola expects a number of top clubs to try and sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal this summer

Pep Guardiola is expecting a number of top clubs to be keeping tabs on Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez this summer as the Chilean enters the final year of his contract – and has hinted Manchester City could be one of them.

Sanchez was signed by Guardiola while he was manager at Barcelona and the Gunners are expected to cash in on him at the end of the season if he makes it clear he won’t be signing a new contract.

City are one of a number of clubs linked with Sanchez, along with Juventus, Chelsea and clubs from the Chinese Super League.

1/6 Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) At 27 years old, this summer is probably Reus’ last chance for a big-money move and his direct style of running from wide positions makes him an obvious replacement for Sanchez. The biggest competition for his signature would likely come from Liverpool but, financially, Arsenal should be able to edge it. However, given the Gunners’ injury record, how wise would it be signing someone with an injury history as rich as Reus’? AFP/Getty Images

2/6 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Highly unlikely with Manchester United sniffing around but if Arsenal make the top four and the Red Devils don’t, there is always a possibility. And there’s the money available – even at £84m. Griezmann would be the kind of statement signing Arsenal have been yearning for and would be a signal of intent that they are really ready to challenge for the title again. Getty Images

3/6 Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) A more realistic but equally as exciting a prospect. Carrasco has 14 goals already this season and is a powerful runner who seems, physically, like he would adapt quickly to the rigours of the Premier League. His workrate is exceptional – similar to that of Sanchez’s – and at only 23 years old he would be a long-term signing and Arsenal could use the uncertainty surrounding Diego Simeone’s future to prize the Belgian to north London. Getty Images

4/6 Isco (Real Madrid) A top talent struggling to get a place in La Liga’s leading side available and looking for first-team football? Sound familiar, Arsenal fans? Both Sanchez and Ozil joined the Gunners in similar situations to the one Isco is currently in and who’s to say he wouldn’t be as successful as those two? Arsenal would be able to sign the forward for less than £30m, which, at 24-years-old, represents quite the bargain. Getty Images

5/6 Kylian Mbappe (Monaco) Arsenal looked at 18-year-old Mbappe last summer and they’re continuing to monitor his progress at Monaco. The teenager is one of the most coveted in Europe and after his recent performance against Manchester City in the Champions League he looks like he has all the attributes to fill the Sanchez void. Like Anthony Martial when he left Monaco, Mbappe would not come cheaply, however. AFP/Getty Images

6/6 Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain) Arsenal know they type of damage Cavani can do having impressed against them in this year’s Champions League and a 20-goal-a-season, coming in from the left is exactly what they’d be missing should Sanchez. The Uruguayan has been linked with the Premier League for years without a move coming to fruition and it would be a gamble as Cavani would command a hefty transfer fee and wage packet having come from the Qatari-owned PSG. AFP/Getty Images

Sanchez is keen to stay in London, making Chelsea favourites to sign the forward – especially given how he fits into Antonio Conte’s philosophy – and Guardiola believes there will be a long list of admirers should he leave.

“Put it that Kevin De Bruyne had one year left on his contract, see how many teams would have him,” Guardiola said. “Normally the big players have two, three years (on a) contract.

“All the clubs in the summertime are going to try to improve. How do you improve the teams? Better players. Of course (people will watch) all the players around the world. Alexis is one of them. They are going to know his situation.”

Sanchez never truly established himself at the Nou Camp but Guardiola points out that all players look inferior at Barca when compared to Lionel Messi.

“Messi creates that,” said Guardiola, whose side face Sanchez and Arsenal in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

“All players that go there and start training with them realise immediately they cannot compete, they will always be below (Messi).

“Even the big players that believe they are top, they go there and they understand. Messi is unique.

“But Alexis is just one step below, a fantastic player. I am so happy how he is playing there, especially this year, scoring goals and assists and so on.

“The quality means when Arsenal were tied - free-kick, goal. Good players make these kind of things, the difference. Alexis is a player of that level.”