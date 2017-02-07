Paris Saint-Germain are looking at Sergio Aguero and Alexis Sanchez as their top transfer targets in the summer, with the Ligue 1 side hoping to capitalise on the current uncertainty that surrounds two of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

Aguero has seen his place in the Manchester City starting line-up go to young Brazilian talent Gabriel Jesus, with the Argentina international’s future under Pep Guardiola under some doubt. City have expressed their desire not to sell the striker, who spoke after the weekend victory over Swansea to admit he was unsure what his future holds, and Guardiola has not banished the 28-year-old either as he continues to come off the substitutes’ bench.

Arsenal meanwhile are in disarray, with the weekend 3-1 defeat by Chelsea leaving them 12 points of Premier League leaders Chelsea and with their two star names nearing the end of their current contracts. Sanchez is one of those players, who along with Mesut Özil has just 16 months to run on his deal and has drawn out negotiations with the club.

That uncertainty could fall in favour of any club who want to try and sign Sanchez in the summer, with the Daily Mail claiming that Sanchez is being targeted by the Parisians, along with City striker Aguero.

PSG’s director of football, Patrick Kluivert, is believed to have held regular discussions with the City board over the last three months, where Aguero’s future is believed to have been discussed on occasion.

The problem with Aguero is that both he and City have spoken of a future that runs beyond the end of the season, and with the Argentine contracted until 2020, PSG will have to pay out a considerable fee for him along with wages in excess of his current £240,000-a-week salary.

With Sanchez currently holding out for more than £200,000-a-week at Arsenal, the Chile international will not come cheaply either, and the Gunners would be hugely reluctant to sell their top goalscorer for anything less than £60m, though the short duration left on his contract could have a major impact on Arsenal’s stance in any negotiations.