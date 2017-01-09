Arsenal have not made a €65m offer for Italian striker Andrea Belotti, even though Torino claim that they have rejected such a bid from the Premier League club.

Torino director Gianluca Petrachi caused a stir among Arsenal supporters by claiming that the Italian club rejected a £56m approach from the Gunners for their 23-year-old forward, who has already scored 13 goals in Serie A this season.

But The Independent understands that Arsenal have not made such an offer, even though it is not clear if Petrachi was referring to the summer or winter transfer window. Arsenal are not expecting any new arrivals in January, especially one that would break the club record transfer fee that currently sits at the £42.5m they paid Real Madrid to sign Mesut Özil in 2013.

Sky Italia reported Torino director Petrachi as claiming this week: "We received and refused a €65m offer from Arsenal for Andrea Belotti, but it does not reflect the value of the player.

"Anyway, he is going nowhere for now. We want to enjoy him, then we'll see what happens.

"We intend to keep Belotti and president Urbano Cairo signed this important buy-out clause. I think he's worth more than they have offered."

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has openly expressed his belief that there will not be any new faces at the club this month unless he is faced with a transfer too good to turn down, and the Frenchman will instead look to the club to try and secure the futures of a number of first-team players in order to focus on transfer business in the summer.

Wenger has already seen the contract saga with Özil take a new twist this week after the World Cup-winning midfielder spoke publicly about his desire to sign an extension on the condition that Wenger also commits his future to the club. The two have a close bond at the Emirates, given it was a phone call from Wenger that persuaded Özil to move to London from Madrid, and he says he is happy to sign a new deal if Wenger does the same – his contract expires this summer with talks on hold until April over the manager’s future.

1/10 In: Miralem Pjanic The Bosnian attacking-midfielder is a dead ball specialist but it remains to be seen whether Arsenal really need him. One thing that Arsenal do not lack is creativity. Needless to say though, Pjanic is a wonderful player and one that would complement this team. Reports suggest that Arsene Wenger has already lodged a £28m bid.

2/10 In: Ricardo Rodriguez The Wolfsburg left-back has been regarded as one of the most promising full-backs of his generation and it’s a position that Arsenal particularly struggle in. The Swiss international, like Pjanic, excels in dead ball situations but they will face stiff competition from Europe’s elite to secure his services.

3/10 In: Steven N'Zonzi Arsenal have struggled in recent years to get a player nailed down in that defensive midfield position to give security to the defence. The former Stoke City man has been in dazzling form of late and Arsenal are reportedly looking to bring him back to the Premier League for a reported £20m.

4/10 In: Chris Smalling This deal could be a realistic one, especially if Manchester United sign another defender like long-term target Victor Lindelof. In a season plagued by injury, Smalling could be deemed surplus to requirements if United do end up signing the Swede, and he’d be a good fit in that Arsenal back-line. Though, it is unknown whether Wenger will want to sign another centre-back after shelling out £35m in the summer for Shkodran Mustafi.

5/10 In: Dimitri Payet The Frenchman was one of the players of the season in the Premeir League last term, but his form has dipped dramatically this season. Despite this, everyone knows his qualities and he’d be a good fit in the Gunners side. West Ham won’t be letting him go on the cheap though.

6/10 In: Alexandre Lacazette It seems as though the Lyon striker is linked with London club at every opportunity, but it never materialises. There is still a possibility that he could be making his way across the English Channel however after he said that he will be considering his options before the season is done. He could be the signing that Arsenal need.

7/10 In: Moussa Dembele Since signing from Fulham in the summer, the Celtic frontman has struck nine times in 20 matches and has also grabbed five assists. If Wenger brought him to the Emirates it’d be hard to believe that he’d get in the team immediately but could be a good deal for the future.

8/10 Out: Alexis Sanchez Arsenal’s main man has been in superb form this season and potential suitors are swarming from all over Europe to try and prise him away. Juventus have been heavily linked with the Chilean and have the money to bring him back to Serie A.

9/10 Out: Chuba Akpom Struggling to break in to the Arsenal setup, it looks increasingly likely that Akpom will be loaned out with Ipswich reportedly waiting in the wings. If the Nigerian was to depart on loan this transfer window, it’d be his fourth loan move in just two years.

10/10 Out: Carl Jenkinson The young full-back is out-of-favour with the French boss and West Ham could be looking to re-sign the young Englishman on loan for the third time. His second stint with the Hammers was cut short due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Wenger also confirmed that he will continue to enforce his over-30’s policy of offering one-year extensions in an effort to keep Santi Cazorla and Per Mertesacker at the club beyond the summer, with both entering the final six months of their contracts.

There remains doubt over the future of Alexis Sanchez though, with the Chile international no closer to signing a contract extension with 18 months left on his current deal.



In-form striker Olivier Giroud is set to receive a new deal though, with the France international enjoying a purple patch since returning to the side after scoring goals in Arsenal’s last four matches against West Bromwich Albion, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Preston North End.