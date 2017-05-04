Arsenal’s failure to qualify for the Champions League, should they miss out on a top four finish in the Premier League, looks set to seriously hamper the club in the summer transfer window as a second target looks to have ended their interest in a move to London in the space of two days.

After Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette confirmed that his next club will be one playing in the Champions League, Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan appears to have ruled out a move to Arsenal, with his agent confirming the 30-year-old wants to remain at the Nou Camp despite his difficult time with the club.

The Turkey international’s agent, Ahmet Bulut, has confirmed that despite making just 14 starts for Barcelona this season, his intention is to continue to fight for his place among the squad with the hope that their new manager will give him a second chance.

"Arda is going to continue at Barcelona. He has no other plans and he is very happy there," Bulut said on Wednesday night.

The 30-year-old is contracted with the Spanish side until 2020, but his time at the Nou Camp has been a far from smooth one that began with the former Atletico Madrid midfielder joining during Barcelona’s transfer embargo, meaning he had to wait six months before making his debut in January 2016.

Turan made 18 appearances in the remaining five months of the 2015/16 season, but he has played in the same number of the games this year after struggling with both injury and poor form, resulting in outgoing manager Luis Enrique dropping him from his first team.

Turan has suffered three occurrences of a hamstring injury in 2017 alone that has affected his playing time, and both Arsenal and Italian side Inter Milan have expressed interest in the Turkey regular, with the Gunners using the tentative talks over Hector Bellerin’s future to discuss Turan with their Spanish rivals.

13 players Arsene Wenger tried to sign for Arsenal







13 show all 13 players Arsene Wenger tried to sign for Arsenal























1/13 Joe Hart Asked about the player when he was on loan at Birmingham City Getty

2/13 Vincent Kompany Held meetings with the defender's agent before he moved to Hamburg Getty

3/13 Gerard Pique Reportedly made approach before his move to Manchester United Getty

4/13 Roberto Carlos Spoke to the player's agent over transfer, according to reports Getty

5/13 N'Golo Kante Had scouted the midfielder before his move to Leicester Getty

6/13 Yaya Toure Had a trial with Arsenal in 2003 but went on to join Barcelona and later Manchester City. Getty

7/13 Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly had a tour of Arsenal's training ground before he went to Manchester United Getty

8/13 Zlatan Ibrahimovic "Zlatan doesn't do trials," was the famous quote reported after Swedish striker refused trial match after agreeing move Getty

9/13 Lionel Messi Reports claimed he was offered an Arsenal contract aged 15. Didn't turn out too bad in the end, did he? Getty

10/13 Dimitri Payet Wenger said he had watched him 'many times' nine years ago Getty

11/13 Didier Drogba Wenger watched the player back when he played for Le Mans. Little did he know how much grief he would cause him with his astonishing record against the Gunners Getty

12/13 Luis Suarez Wenger activated Suarez's release clause at Liverpool with a controversial £40m plus £1 offer. Liverpool refused to let Suaurez leave, and he joined Barcelona a year later for £75m. Getty

13/13 Jamie Vardy Activated Vardy's £20m contract release clause, but after mulling over a move, Vardy elected to sign a four-year contract extension with Leicester. Getty

The news comes just one day after Lacazette suggested that a move to the Emirates Stadium is not in his plans unless Arsenal find a way to overtake one of Manchester City or Liverpool to secure a top four finish. The France international has been heavily linked with Turan’s former club Atletico, even though Arsenal saw a £29m offer rejected for him last summer, and the revelations this week may be a sign of things to come for Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger should he remain at the helm in north London as his contract talks continue to drag on.