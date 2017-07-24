Arsene Wenger has insisted that Alexis Sanchez has not asked to leave Arsenal this summer and reiterated his belief that the Chilean will stay at the Emirates for at least one more year.

Sanchez is in the last 12 months of his contract with the Gunners and has spoken of his desire to play in the Champions League, suggesting he is seeking a move away from the club.

However, Wenger has previously dismissed the idea of Sanchez leaving as “media imagination” amid reports that both Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain were interested in the player.

Arsenal have already spent big in the transfer window this summer with their club-record move for Alexandre Lacazette and Wenger insisted that they do not need to sell their best players to offset the money spent already as they look to build a team strong enough to return to the Champions League.

“Has he asked to leave? No,” Wenger said.“My mind has been made up for a while now. I think I've made it clear a few times that he is not for sale and this is my stance.

“There's always something that comes in. If it's not Sanchez then it's me, but I think Sanchez has got one year to go and we have no need to make money.

“He will be part of the team next year and after that I can understand it. But you don't want to write that but that's a version I can give you.

“We are in a strong financial situation so we want to keep our best players.

“You can see there is a fight everywhere to get top players. Man United, Manchester City, all the big clubs. All the clubs have big money.”