Arsene Wenger has ruled out selling Olivier Giroud this summer amidst reports Everton want him as they continue their impressive summer recruitment.

The Toffees were reportedly looking to add the Frenchman to their cluster of new signings which already include strikers Wayne Rooney and Sandro Ramirez.

But it is understood Ronald Koeman still wants more new signings with Michael Keane, Jordan Pickford and Davy Klaassen all also on Merseyside.

Giroud had hinted he would consider his position at the club based on how much first-team football he thought he would get in a World Cup year, but Wenger has moved to make it clear he expects the 30-year-old to challenge new signing Alexandre Lacazette for a starting berth.

“We extended his (Giroud’s) contract last year,” said Wenger, after touching down in Sydney for the club’s preseason tour.

“Our resolution is clear. He’s been great value to the squad and I think he is a great lover of the club. He’s always been very determined to stay.

“It’s always the same problem - when you have one striker people ask ‘why don’t buy another?’ and when you have two or three they say they will be unhappy because there is too much competition. That’s part of the job.

“We are in a job where we are very lucky to do what we love but it is competitive job and that means the players have to accept competition and my decisions as well, unfortunately.”