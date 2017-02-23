The agent of Celtic striker Moussa Dembele has revealed that his client is determined to see out his four year contract in Glasgow, despite interest from some of the world’s biggest clubs.

20-year-old Dembele moved to Scotland from Fulham last summer and has proved an instant success at Celtic Park, scoring 27 goals in his first season at the club.

His performances have attracted interest from clubs including Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham – all of whom have sent scouts to watch the young Frenchman in action – as well as Real Madrid, but his agent Mamadi Fofana has insisted Dembele has no intention of leaving.

“Moussa doesn’t stress. He signed a four-year deal at Celtic and, in his head, he’ll be at Celtic for those four years,” Fofana told the Daily Record.

“If he has to leave, that will happen at the right time, but it’s not in Moussa’s head or my head.

"In January, there was speculation, but there will always be speculation if he does well.

“It’s good. It means we are all doing well. The boy is doing well, Celtic is doing well and we as agents are doing the right things for everyone.

Dembele scored a hat-trick against St Johnstone ( Getty )

Despite Fofana’s completely unequivocal stance, Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has urged his former club to make a move for the forward, praising him as a “terrific signing” for the Scottish champions.

“Dembele’s been a terrific signing for Celtic and to get him for next to nothing was a wonderful bit of business,” Parlour said.

“Keeping him in January was important and I’m pleased he stayed because he can enjoy the rest of the season and probably end up with some winners’ medals.

“But you have to be realistic, it will be extremely difficult if a huge bid comes in this summer. When you’re looking at figures of £35million up, then it’s serious money.”

Dembele has cemented his place in Celtic's starting XI ( Getty )

Parlour also drew parallels between Dembele and a young Thierry Henry and stressed that, when it comes to developing young French forwards, no club has a better track record than Arsenal.

“Arsenal have a great track record with young French strikers, and French players in general,” Parlour added.

“Henry is the obvious one but Anelka was probably more similar to the Dembele situation. He was signed for just £500,000 as well, and went on to be a record transfer within a year.

“Dembele’s got a long way to go in that respect but there will be a lot of big clubs in the market for him in the summer – and I’m not surprised Arsenal are one of them.

“He’s done a great job for Celtic and he could turn out to be a brilliant investment.”

Parlour has drawn parallels between Henry and Dembele ( Getty )

After Celtic’s recent 5-2 win against St Johnstone at the beginning of the month – during which Dembele scored a hat-trick – the France U21 international admitted all of the talk surrounding his future was flattering but reassured Celtic supporters that he sees his long-term future at the club.

“Yes, all the talk is flattering and it motivates me to keep doing well. I’m happy to be here and I hope to be here as long as I can,” he said.

“There has been speculation around me for the last six months and I don’t really listen to what has been said. I just tried to get fit as quickly as possible and back on the pitch.

“I try to do my best when I’m out on the pitch and show everyone the level of where I’m at. It’s easy not to get distracted. I’m a very calm kind of guy and I don’t really let this type of thing get in my head. I focus only on enjoying my football at Celtic and I’m very happy to be here.”