Edinson Cavani has addressed rumours linking him with a move to the Premier League explaining that he would relish the chance to play in one of "the best leagues in the world".

​The Uruguayan forward, who has long been linked with a move to Arsenal, tops the Ligue 1 scoring charts this season with 18 goals from just 16 league appearances.

But while Cavani says he is happy at PSG, he hinted in an interview with Sky Sports that his future could lie elsewhere.

“Every footballer knows the Premier League is a great league,” Cavani said. “It’s very competitive and it’s among the best leagues in the world. In football you never know what is going to happen. If one day I have the opportunity to play in England, I am sure I would enjoy it there.”

Another man in goalscoring form being linked with a move to the Emirates is Benfica winger Gonçalo Guedes who netted twice in his side's win over Guimaraes this week.

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal scouts were in attendance and the club has been assured that no deal for the 20-year-old has been agreed with PSG, despite rumours to the contrary.

Guedes has a reported £52m buyout clause in his contract, but even if Arsenal are willing to spend that kind of money it is thought they are unlikely to make a move until the summer.

Meanwhile, the club are "at the front of the queue" to sign 16-year-old Juventus forward Moise Kean, according to the Daily Star.

The Italian became the first player born this century to play in the Champions League when he featured against Sevilla in November and is rated as a £10m prospect.

Wojciech Szczesny says he does not know where he will play beyond this season, insisting his future is in Arsene Wenger's hands.

The goalkeeper, who is on a second successive season-long loan with Roma, says he is happy playing in Italy but would happily return to the Emirates if required.

“My future? I wish I knew myself. My future is in the hands of Arsene Wenger, the man that’ve I trusted since I was 16 years old," Szczesny told Sky Sport Italia.

“The decision is entirely up to him. I’m happy to be fought over by two big clubs like Arsenal and Roma.”

Arsenal have missed out on the signing of the highly-rated Dayot Upamecano who has joined German high-flyers RB Leipzig.

The Gunners had been linked with a move for the Red Bull Salzburg centre-back but Leipzig, who share the same owners as the Austrian club, always held the upper hand.

Finally, Arsene Wenger looks set to extend his 21-year stay at Arsenal with the Daily Mirror reporting that the Frenchman is about to be offered a two-year contract extension which will keep him at the club until 2019.