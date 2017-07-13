  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Transfers

Barcelona give up on Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin and they offer £27m for Benfica's Nelson Semedo

The Gunners are working on an improved off for Monaco's Thomas Lemar

Click to follow
The Independent Football
bellerin.jpg
Bellerin will remain with the Gunners for next season Getty

Barcelona have given up on Hector Bellerin and are closing on Benfica right-back Nelson Semedo.

The Portuguese defender was considered by Manchester United but is now the subject of a €30m (£27m) offer from the Nou Camp club that could rise to €35m with variables.

Arsenal have been steadfast in their refusal to entertain offers for Bellerin and though Barca had been confident of a deal, the Gunners' stance was eventually respected by Barcelona.

How could Arsenal line up next season?

How could Arsenal line up next season?

  • 1/12 How could Arsenal line up next season?

    How could Arsenal line up next season?

    Getty

  • 2/12 GK: Petr Cech

    Cech may have been dropped for the FA Cup final, but the experienced shot-stopper is unlikely to lose his Premier League place anytime soon. The goalkeeper will turn 36 next season and yet he remains one of Arsenal’s best players.

    Getty Images

  • 3/12 WB: Hector Bellerin

    Struggled for form towards the end of last season but still one of the best full-backs in the country. Offers pace and power down the wing.

    Arsenal FC via Getty Images

  • 4/12 CB: Shkodran Mustafi

    The German defender enjoyed a solid debut campaign in English football, making 37 appearances in all competitions for the club. Still only 25 and will improve next season, with a year of English football already under his belt.

    Arsenal FC via Getty Images

  • 5/12 CB: Laurent Koscielny

    His poor discipline cost Arsenal in a couple of vital games, but he remains an important, influential player. There have been rumours Marseille have made Koscielny their top transfer target this summer, but it is highly unlikely Arsenal will sell.

    Getty Images

  • 6/12 CB: Rob Holding

    After impressing with his maturity and composure in a back-three last season, there's every chance Arsene Wenger could place his faith in the youngster once again for the new campaign.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 7/12 WB: Sead Kolasinac

    Arsenal’s first signing of the summer. A versatile 23-year-old defender, Kolasinac plays predominantly at left-back but expect Wenger to have him push on.

    Arsenal FC via Getty Images

  • 8/12 CDM: Granit Xhaka

    Attracted a lot of criticism for his displays last season, but grew in confidence throughout the campaign and has the talent to become a vital player for Arsenal over the coming seasons. A superb distributor of the ball.

    Getty Images

  • 9/12 CM: Santi Cazorla

    One of Arsenal's most technically-gifted players and the glue that keeps the side's midfield together. Doubts over his fitness and whether he's got another season left in him, but should he be firing on all cylinders Wenger will want to make full use of him.

    Getty Images

  • 10/12 LCM: Mesut Ozil

    Still negotiating a contract extension with the club. His performance levels dipped alarmingly last season, but when he is in form, he remains one of the finest passers of the ball in the world.

    Getty Images

  • 11/12 RCM: Riyad Mahrez

    Mahrez recently announced his intentions to leave Leicester this summer and Wenger refused to rule out a move for the Premier League champion. Mahrez would bring real flair to Arsenal's side, as well as the ability to make something out of nothing.

    Getty Images

  • 12/12 CF: Alexandre Lacazette

    The instinctive centre-forward that Arsenal have longed for ever since RVP's departure. Industrious and physical, he'd bring a tough edge to Arsenal's front line.

    Getty

Personal terms are not expected to be an issue and Semedo will likely take over as Barca's first-choice right-back after a year of midfielder Sergi Roberto playing out of position.

Arsenal will press ahead with their own business this week, despite being on tour in Australia. Arsene Wenger has asked the club to go back in for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, for whom they had a bid rejected last week.

Lemar’s entourage are working to convince Monaco to let their client leave the club.

Comments