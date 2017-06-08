Hector Bellerin hints that he is not set to leave Arsenal this summer

Hector Bellerin posted a cryptic message on Twitter on Thursday afternoon which suggests he is not about to quit Arsenal.

The 22-year-old has been consistently linked with a move back to boyhood club Barcelona, while Manchester City have also reportedly shown an interest in the Spain full-back.

Bellerin, who penned a new deal at the Emirates Stadium last November, saw his relationship with Arsenal fans fluctuate last season.

He has always been highly-rated at Arsenal but he felt the wrath of a number of angry supporters during the 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in April.

Manager Arsene Wenger defended the player but Bellerin then had a spell on the sidelines before establishing himself in the new-look 3-4-3 formation which helped Arsenal finish the season strongly.

He started the 2-1 FA Cup final win over Chelsea before further speculation saw him once again touted as a potential target for Barcelona.

But, after several newspapers reported a potential return to Catalonia may be on the cards, he wrote on Twitter: "Don't believe everything you read..."

How could Arsenal line up next season?







12 show all How could Arsenal line up next season?





















1/12 How could Arsenal line up next season? How could Arsenal line up next season? Getty

2/12 GK: Petr Cech Cech may have been dropped for the FA Cup final, but the experienced shot-stopper is unlikely to lose his Premier League place anytime soon. The goalkeeper will turn 36 next season and yet he remains one of Arsenal’s best players. Getty Images

3/12 DR: Hector Bellerin “This type of news about Barcelona is something which makes me happy,” Hector Bellerin said about rumours linking him with a return to his former club. Arsenal supporters presumably weren’t so pleased. He remains unlikely to leave given his place in Arsenal’s first-team. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

4/12 DC: Shkodran Mustafi The German defender enjoyed a solid debut campaign in English football, making 37 appearances in all competitions for the club. Still only 25 and will improve next season, with a year of English football already under his belt. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

5/12 DC: Laurent Koscielny His poor discipline cost Arsenal in a couple of vital games, but he remains an important, influential player. There have been rumours Marseille have made Koscielny their top transfer target this summer, but it is highly unlikely Arsenal will sell. Getty Images

6/12 LB: Sead Kolasinac Arsenal’s first signing of the summer. A versatile 23-year-old defender, Kolasinac plays predominantly at left-back but is also confident in more central positions, giving Wenger the license to switch to a 3-4-2-1 where necessary. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

7/12 CM: Granit Xhaka Attracted a lot of criticism for his displays last season, but grew in confidence throughout the campaign and has the talent to become a vital player for Arsenal over the coming seasons. A superb distributor of the ball. Getty Images

8/12 CM: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Will Arsenal be able to keep hold of him? Has courted interest from Liverpool and has also expressed his frustration at not being played in the middle by Arsene Wenger – so if he is to line up for the club next season, it might have to be in a central position. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

9/12 RW: Riyad Mahrez Mahrez recently announced his intentions to leave Leicester this summer and Wenger refused to rule out a move for the Premier League champion. Should Wenger revert back to his tried and tested 4-2-3-1, Mahrez would form a key component of a formidable front three. Getty Images

10/12 CAM: Mesut Ozil Still negotiating a contract extension with the club. His performance levels dipped alarmingly last season, but when he is in form, he remains one of the finest passers of the ball in the world. Getty Images

11/12 LW: Alexis Sanchez Along with Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ozil, question marks also hang over the future of Alexis Sanchez. The Chile international is surely the player Wenger would most like to keep. Scored 30 goals last season – his best ever goal return – and has been attracting admiring glances from PSG. Getty Images

12/12 CF: Kylian Mbappe All the talk is that Arsenal are lining up a staggering world-record big of £121.8m for the Monaco whizz-kid. Should he join, the teenager will lead the line for Arsenal, possibly leading to the exit of his compatriot Olivier Giroud. AFP/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Arsenal's top goalscorer from last season Alexis Sanchez has said he will leave it to his agent to thrash out a potential new contract with the club.

Sanchez, who hit 30 goals last season, is out of contract in a little over 12 months and, like Bellerin, has been linked with a number of other clubs.

City, Bayern Munich and Chelsea are reported suitors while some reports claim Sanchez has already been offered a record deal to remain at Arsenal.

Bellerin in action during the FA Cup final (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Either way the forward, who is currently on international duty with Chile at the Confederations Cup, is happy to leave agent Fernando Felicevich in charge of negotiations.

Asked about his future by reporters in Russia, he said: "That is what my representative is looking at.

"I am now focused (on the Confederations Cup). The truth is that my agent will see to it. He knows and he will sit down with the club to see what is best for me.

"I would like many things, but right now I only think about the national team."

Last week Wenger signed a new two-year deal to remain as Arsenal boss and will be determined to hang on to the likes of Bellerin and Sanchez.

The Frenchman is also looking to add new recruits to a squad which could only manage a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League last season.

Schalke full-back Sead Kolasinac will join the club next month on a free transfer while the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Alexandre Lacazette have been linked with big-money moves to north London.