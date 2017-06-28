Arsenal’s hopes of signing Kylian Mbappe have been dealt a blow with Florentino Perez dropping the biggest hint yet that Real Madrid will soon firm up their interest in the Monaco wonderkid.

The 18-year-old is one of the most sought-after young players in the world game after a sparkling breakout campaign where his goals helped Monaco to the Ligue 1 title and the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Such performances have caught the eye of a number of European heavyweights with Arsenal joining Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool amongst others in pursuing what would likely be a £100m plus world record transfer this summer.

2/12 GK: Petr Cech Cech may have been dropped for the FA Cup final, but the experienced shot-stopper is unlikely to lose his Premier League place anytime soon. The goalkeeper will turn 36 next season and yet he remains one of Arsenal’s best players. Getty Images

3/12 DR: Hector Bellerin “This type of news about Barcelona is something which makes me happy,” Hector Bellerin said about rumours linking him with a return to his former club. Arsenal supporters presumably weren’t so pleased. He remains unlikely to leave given his place in Arsenal’s first-team. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

4/12 DC: Shkodran Mustafi The German defender enjoyed a solid debut campaign in English football, making 37 appearances in all competitions for the club. Still only 25 and will improve next season, with a year of English football already under his belt. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

5/12 DC: Laurent Koscielny His poor discipline cost Arsenal in a couple of vital games, but he remains an important, influential player. There have been rumours Marseille have made Koscielny their top transfer target this summer, but it is highly unlikely Arsenal will sell. Getty Images

6/12 LB: Sead Kolasinac Arsenal’s first signing of the summer. A versatile 23-year-old defender, Kolasinac plays predominantly at left-back but is also confident in more central positions, giving Wenger the license to switch to a 3-4-2-1 where necessary. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

7/12 CM: Granit Xhaka Attracted a lot of criticism for his displays last season, but grew in confidence throughout the campaign and has the talent to become a vital player for Arsenal over the coming seasons. A superb distributor of the ball. Getty Images

8/12 CM: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Will Arsenal be able to keep hold of him? Has courted interest from Liverpool and has also expressed his frustration at not being played in the middle by Arsene Wenger – so if he is to line up for the club next season, it might have to be in a central position. Getty

9/12 RW: Riyad Mahrez Mahrez recently announced his intentions to leave Leicester this summer and Wenger refused to rule out a move for the Premier League champion. Should Wenger revert back to his tried and tested 4-2-3-1, Mahrez would form a key component of a formidable front three. Getty Images

10/12 CAM: Mesut Ozil Still negotiating a contract extension with the club. His performance levels dipped alarmingly last season, but when he is in form, he remains one of the finest passers of the ball in the world. Getty Images

11/12 LW: Alexis Sanchez Along with Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ozil, question marks also hang over the future of Alexis Sanchez. The Chile international is surely the player Wenger would most like to keep. Scored 30 goals last season – his best ever goal return – and has been attracting admiring glances from PSG. Getty Images

12/12 CF: Kylian Mbappe All the talk is that Arsenal are lining up a staggering world-record big of £121.8m for the Monaco whizz-kid. Should he join, the teenager will lead the line for Arsenal, possibly leading to the exit of his compatriot Olivier Giroud. AFP/Getty Images

But Real Madrid, long seen as Mbappe’s preferred destination, appear favourites for his signature with club president Perez confirming manager Zinedine Zidane is considering him despite his tender years.

"Mbappe is a very good player," he told esRadio. "This situation reminds me of last year when they told us to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus.

"The summer is long. Zidane has been close to him for several years. Not many players play for Real Madrid at 18 years old. We must be patient. Zidane has him in mind.

"It's not enough to say we can bring players in and then have them sitting on the bench. We are thinking about Mbappe, but his age makes it difficult to find a place."

There have been suggestions that Mbappe sees a move to Arsenal as the ideal stepping stone in his career ahead of signing for either Barcelona or Real Madrid before he turns 22.

Given that any move would be a significant risk for Arsenal who would expect to get a substantial increase on their investment once he moved on.

They would also have to provide substantial wages to compete with offers from the likes of Real, which is another stumbling block.

The club’s attempts to tie Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil to lucrative new contracts could force them into a wide-ranging sell-off of players this summer.

Arsenal are wary of the Premier League’s cost control measures that restrict how much a wage bill can increase year on year.

If Arsenal’s 2017-18 wage bill is more than £7m higher than it was last year, as it would be if Ozil and Sanchez signed, they would have to make up the excess through extra external revenue, most likely player sales.

Mbappe’s contract on top of this could result in one of the Gunners’ star men not being offered a new contract, or a high number of first-team players being sold instead.