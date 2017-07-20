Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are circling after contract talks between Jadon Sancho and Manchester City broke down, throwing his future into doubt.

Sancho was dropped from the City squad that flew out to the United States for their pre-season tour on Monday despite initially being pencilled in to feature for Pep Guardiola’s side because he has still not signed his new City deal.

17-year-old Sancho is rated as one of the brightest talents in the club’s academy and inspired City to reach the FA Youth Cup final this season.

City are desperate to keep Sancho and have offered him a three year deal starting at roughly £30,000 per week, one of the most lucrative deals ever given to a 17-year-old player in England.

But Sancho still has not signed, believing that the path to the first-team is blocked at City and that he could play first-team football sooner elsewhere.

Arsenal and Tottenham both have a long-standing interest in Sancho and want to take advantage of his desire to move back to London.

Spurs had hoped to include him in the deal that took Kyle Walker to the Etihad Stadium but were rebuffed.

1/11 GK: Ederson Signed for a British record fee for a goalkeeper, the £34.9m 23-year-old will hope to provide an answer to City's problems between the posts.

2/11 RB: Kyle Walker Walker is high on City's list of transfer targets but Daniel Levy is living up to his reputation as a notoriously tough negotiator. Tottenham are 'sparring' with City over the fee in talks that could run and run. Getty

3/11 CB: Nicolas Otamendi Not everyone's idea of a solid presence at the back, but Guardiola has shown more faith in Otamendi than most. His place may be under threat if City bring in another centre-half, as expected.

4/11 CB: John Stones Another whose place could be under threat if City get their way in the transfer market, given several costly errors in his debut campaign at the Etihad, but Guardiola appears to have a lot of time for the developing centre-half.

5/11 LB: Benjamin Mendy Impressive in Monaco's run to the Champions League semi-finals, Mendy would be an excellent upgrade on City's left-back options from last term.

6/11 CM: Yaya Toure One of the last remaining stalwarts of 'City 1.0', if you like. Guardiola is likely to use him in front of the back four, but will have to compete with Fernandinho and a fit-again Ilkay Gundogan.

7/11 RW: Alexis Sanchez With his Arsenal contract entering its final year and speculation of an Emirates exit only intensifying, it seems as though Sanchez will be on the move. City are keen, but can they convince their friends in north London to sell to a Premier League rival?

8/11 CM: Bernardo Silva A £43.6m acquisition from Monaco, Silva will add a dash of intelligence and guile to City's star-studded frontline.

9/11 CM: Kevin de Bruyne On his day, arguably the best player in the country. Tailed off after an excellent start to last season and cannot afford to do the same this time around given the number of options at Guardiola's disposal.

10/11 LW: Leroy Sané After a sheltered start to life at City, Sané excelled in the second half of the season. Perhaps City's most exciting young player, he has enough about him to stave off stiff competition for a place in Guardiola's attack.

11/11 ST: Gabriel Jesus Guardiola is a huge admirer of the young Brazilian, who made an immediate impact following his arrival in January. Likely to beat Sergio Aguero in the battle for the lone striker role.

Sancho currently has one season left on his scholarship deal at City. If Sancho were to leave this summer then City would be due between £3m and £4m in compensation.

City, however, remain adamant that Sancho will not be leaving this summer and believe that they have more than enough time to resolve their differences with the player. Sancho joined City from Watford’s academy in 2015 for £500,000.