Kylian Mbappe has been urged to reject offers from Real Madrid, Arsenal and Liverpool in order to make a “beautiful” return home to Paris.

The 18-year-old grew up in Paris before moving to Monaco for footballing reasons but has been urged to return to the French capital by Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery.

Mbappe is expected to fetch well over £100m this summer should he leave Monaco, although the Ligue 1 champions are doing all they can to persuade him to sign a new contract.

Arsenal and Real Madrid have been the two frontrunners for the teenager’s signature, with Arsene Wenger and his chief executive Ivan Gazidis pictured in Monaco to negotiate the potential transfer.

And while Spaniard Emery has been reading all about Real’s interest while back in his home country for the off season, he said he could “feel it” that Mbappe should return to his home city.

“When we speak of Mbappe here in Spain, we talk about Real or Barca. But I’m at PSG and I say: ‘What could be more beautiful than representing a French team?’” said the PSG boss.

“With all respect to Monaco, he should come to Paris, he has family here. His parents live here, he went to an academy here.

“We spoke of feeling, passion, desire – and what could be more beautiful than representing your city and being important.

“Obviously, I am biased, but that’s the feeling I had when I debuted for Real Sociedad.

“I don’t know if Real like him, or if Barcelona do or Tottenham or Arsenal do. But if he has to leave Monaco, I say: ‘What is better for him, for France, for PSG, that there be a union between the player and his city.’

“I say it as I feel it.”