Today’s Arsenal rumours will certainly raise a few eyebrows among the Emirates faithful.

Marco Reus and Antoine Griezmann have both emerged as potential targets for Arsene Wenger should the club lose one of their top stars, Squawka reports.

As Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil seek to thrash out lucrative new contracts, there’s a growing concern among the club that the pair’s time at the Emirates is drawing to a close.

Both are demanding more than £200,000 a week and Arsenal’s only option could be to meet such demands or face losing the influential duo.

Reus and Griezmann would demand a similar wage packet and given the competition they would face in signing such players, the chances of landing either one of the two talents is slim at best.

Meanwhile, Steve Bruce is looking to take defender Rob Holding to Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season, according to the Birmingham Mail.

Holding is the latest name to be linked with Villa ahead of the January transfer window as the club look to find a new goalkeeper, midfielder and right-back.

Carl Jenkinson is another name to be linked with a move away from the Emirates.

The 24-year-old has struggled for first-team action at the club, having made just five appearances for the Gunners this season.

According to the Evening Standard, West Ham are now looking to bring back the player for a third loan spell, following his stints with them in the previous two seasons.

Hull and Swansea are also believed to be interested in Jenkinson, along with Aston Villa.

Lastly, academy graduate Chuba Akpom could be on his way to Ipswich on loan, according to reports.

With the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Olivier Giroud, Lucas Perez and the returning Danny Welbeck all ahead of him the pecking order, the youngster’s chances of first-team football at Arsenal are slim.

Akpom has already spent time at Hull and Nottingham Forest in the past seasons but it looks like Ipswich could be the latest Championship side to sign the player on loan.

