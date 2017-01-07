Contract renewals, and not transfers, are Arsenal’s priority during the January transfer window, Arsene Wenger has insisted.

Despite being linked with the likes of Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic, who Wenger reportedly sees as a successor to Santi Cazorla, and Torino striker Andrea Belotti, Wenger put off transfer plans until the summer, report The Sun.

They say he will instead look to resolve the futures of as many as five first-team stars with Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Olivier Giroud, Francis Coquelin and Santi Cazorla all locked in negotiations.

Both Sanchez and Ozil have 18 months remaining but want better terms than what is currently on offer, while Giroud is expect to agree to a new deal soon.

Cazorla’s current contract expires in June, while Coquelin is in line for a pay rise despite having two and a half years left on his deal.

However, according to the Mirror, Sanchez is being urged to stall on a new contract to allow Paris Saint-Germain to sneak in with a cut-price deal in the summer, as the Chilean will only have 12 months remaining on his contract then.

PSG are willing to hand Arsenal £60m for Sanchez and pay him in excess of the £200,000-a-week he is holding out for at the Emirates, with director of football Patrick Kluivert a big fan.