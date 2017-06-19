FC Barcelona are hoping to strike a deal with Arsenal for Hector Bellerin by including Rafinha Alcantara as a makeweight.

The Brazilian midfielder is keen to leave the Nou Camp club this summer and has previously been a player of interest to the Gunners.

Barca are desperate to sign Hector Bellerin but, having planned for a £45m deal to re-sign their former academy player, have seen a spanner thrown in the works by Marco Verratti's sudden explosion onto the market.

Sporting director Robert Fernandez does not have a bottomless pit of money to spend, owing to Barcelona's self-imposed financial restrictions, but there is hope of a deal - according to Marca - after Rafinha emerged as a possible part-exchange option.

24-year-old Rafinha spent last season vying with Andre Gomes, Arda Turan and Denis Suarez to be the club's fourth-choice midfield option and is open to leaving in search of more first-team football. Already a Brazilian international, and the son of 1994 World Cup winer Mazinho, Rafinha wants to be playing regularly as he enters his peak years. The prospective arrival of Verratti, should that difficult deal get done, would be yet another obstruction.

Sending him to north London as part of a deal for Bellerin, a long-term target who this summer has found his way to the top of Barca's list, would suit the Spanish giants perfectly and Marca claim the player is also open to the switch.

Whether Arsenal would be willing participants in such a deal is the key. If Bellerin is willing to force his way out of the club with the ever-louder noises about a return to Catalunya, it could be the right choice for everyone. But Arsenal will not allow themselves to be brow-beaten this summer, as they've shown with Bellerin in the past and Alexis Sanchez this summer as the Chilean pursues a move to Manchester City.