Arsene Wenger has played down suggestions that he will strengthen his Arsenal side in the January transfer by stressing he has plenty of options open to him, and leapt to the defense of attacking midfielder Mesut Özil after the Germany international was heavily criticised following their loss to Manchester City.
Özil was one of the main culprits in Arsenal’s disappointing second-half showing during the 2-1 defeat by City last weekend, with Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville identifying the 28-year-old walking when his side didn’t have the ball and accusing him of a lack of effort.
The £42m signing has dazzled at times during his stay at the Emirates Stadium, but with the World Cup winner locked in contract negotiations with the club and demanding as much as £250,000-a-week, there is a certain level of discontent among the Arsenal fans that he needs to produce his best performances more consistently and against the biggest teams.
But Wenger defended Özil during his Friday morning press conference ahead of the Boxing Day visit of West Bromwich Albion, and claimed that the German does a lot of work off the ball that people don’t give him credit for.
“He has to do his job like everybody else and usually he does it well,” Wenger said. “His main strength is when we have the ball.
“He works much harder than people think and his body language sometimes goes against him. He does his part very well.”
Wenger, who also confirmed that both Danny Welbeck and Aaron Ramsey were back in training while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s injury was “a question of days rather than weeks”, hinted that the club will not be active in the January transfer window when it opens next week.
Manchester City vs Arsenal player ratings
Manchester City vs Arsenal player ratings
-
1/22 Manchester City: Claudio Bravo – 5 out of 10
Aside from Theo Walcott’s opener, he had very little to do throughout.
Getty
-
2/22 Pablo Zabaleta – 5 out of 10
Did his job at the back, but made several wrong decisions in possession.
Getty
-
3/22 Nicolas Otamendi – 6 out of 10
Gave away a number of unnecessary fouls, but held his shape well at the back.
Getty
-
4/22 Aleksandar Kolarov – 6 out of 10
His work rate was faultless and he showed encouraging signs going forward.
Getty
-
5/22 Gael Clichy – 4 out of 10
Particularly in the first half, he was dragged out of position on several occasions allowing Arsenal to counter attack.
Getty
-
6/22 Fernando – 6 out of 10
Caused Arsenal problems when he ran at them. Passed well and did his job in the middle.
Getty
-
7/22 Kevin De Bruyne – 7 out of 10
His assist for Sterling’s goal was sublime and he remained a key element to City’s attack throughout
Getty
-
8/22 Yaya Toure – 6 out of 10
Relentlessly battled throughout and passed well but needs more confidence in pulling the trigger in front of goal.
Getty
-
9/22 David Silva – 7 out of 10
He was a nuisance for the Arsenal defence throughout and featured in the majority of City moves.
Getty
-
10/22 Leroy Sane – 6 out of 10
The youngster deserved his early goal, but needed more involvement throughout to make a true impact.
Getty
-
11/22 Raheem Sterling – 7 out of 10
His match-winning goal was an example of his striking prowess and Guardiola will now demand that more often from the youngster.
Getty
-
12/22 Arsenal: Petr Cech – 5 out of 10
He was forced to make a few saves, but he should not be getting beaten at his near post by Sterling for the match-winner.
Getty
-
13/22 Hector Bellerin – 5 out of 10
Was wasteful in possession at times, looked unsettled and failed to do what Bellerin does best.
Getty
-
14/22 Gabriel Paulista – 6 out of 10
He battled relentlessly, but it was not enough to contain the City forwards – particularly in the second half.
Getty
-
15/22 Laurent Koscielny – 7 out of 10
Was Arsenal’s best player today at times – with numerous clearances, interceptions and tackles.
Getty
-
16/22 Nacho Monreal – 6 out of 10
Looked impressive going forward, but defensively he was getting caught out of position and leaving a gap at the back.
Getty
-
17/22 Francis Coquelin – 5 out of 10
Showed glimpses of brilliance in the first half, but in the latter stages of the game he was lost in the middle of the park.
Getty
-
18/22 Granit Xhaka – 5 out of 10
A dreary performance today for him, with very little impact on the game throughout.
Getty
-
19/22 Theo Walcott – 6 out of 10
He deserved his early opener, but aside from that it was a relatively quiet performance.
Getty
-
20/22 Mesut Özil - 4 out of 10
For a man of such boundless ability, it was a terribly mediocre display. He defended lethargically and failed to make an impact going forward.
Getty
-
21/22 Alex Iwobi – 6 out of 10
Appeared to be an outlet for the Arsenal side in the first half, but going forward he needs more of a presence in possession.
Getty
-
22/22 Alexis Sanchez – 6 out of 10
His assist for the early goes was impressive, but in the second half he went missing and had no impact.
Getty
The Frenchman has shown a previous reluctant to make big-money additions in the mid-season window, although he did move for the likes of Jose Antonio Reyes, Andrey Arshavin and Kim Kallstrom in past January windows with mixed results.
“We have plenty of options offensively,” Wenger said. “Defensively we are not in the need at the moment.”
Shkodran Mustafi and Per Mertesacker have been absent in recent times for the Gunners – the latter has not played this season – and the defence has looked a particular weakness having not kept a clean sheet in their last 12 matches. However, despite Gabriel Paulista and Nacho Monreal struggling in last week’s defeats by Everton and City, Wenger is not on the lookout for a new defender.Reuse content