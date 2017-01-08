Real Madrid have reportedly entered the race to sign Arsenal target Andre Silva and have told Porto he will be top of their summer priority list.

The 21-year-old has scored 10 league goals and bagged four more in the Champions League less than a year after breaking into the first team.

Arsene Wenger as well as Manchester United's Jose Mourinho were thought to be keen on the player, but the Daily Star reports that Madrid have told cash-strapped Porto they could offer up to £50m once their transfer embargo lifts in the summer.

Rumours in the Spanish press suggest Antoine Griezmann's possible departure from Atletico Madrid could see the Spanish club make Alexis Sanchez top of their transfer wishlist.

The Chilean forward's future at the club has been the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks, and heightened after his visible frustration during the side's draw against Bournemouth last Tuesday.

1/22 Chris Maxwell – 6 out of 10 Made a handful of important saves in the latter stages of the game, but did concede two.

2/22 Marnick Vermijl – 5 out of 10 Showed his ability going forward, but tended to get caught out of position on occasions.

3/22 Tom Clarke – 6 out of 10 Relentlessly battled throughout and would never back down from a challenge, but at times his temper was getting the better of him.

4/22 Paul Huntington – 6 out of 10 He made a number of crucial challenges at the back to break down the Arsenal forwards, but was outclassed at the back, at times.

5/22 Greg Cunningham – 6 out of 10 It was a mediocre display from Cunningham today, who just looked outclassed by the Arsenal players at times.

6/22 Paul Gallagher – 6 out of 10 Was a threat in the air, both in the defensive and attacking third. Created a number of chances too.

7/22 Ben Pearson – 7 out of 10 Particularly in the first half, he controlled the pace of the whole game, latched onto every loose ball and used possession tremendously.

8/22 Daniel Johnson – 5 out of 10 It was an average display from Johnson, who wasted possession at times and his decision making was questionable.

9/22 Aiden McGeady – 7 out of 10 Was Preston’s best player in my opinion today – he created the first goal with a moment of magic and continued to impress throughout.

10/22 Jordan Hugill – 7 out of 10 The youngster battled persistently and deserved a goal to cap off his impressive performance.

11/22 Callum Robinson – 7 out of 10 Robinson showed his ability with an unquestionable work-rate, constant pressure to hunt possession and he got a well-deserved goal for his efforts.

12/22 David Ospina – 5 out of 10 Made a couple of crucial saves, but aside from the goal it was a relatively quiet day at the office for Ospina.

13/22 Ainsley Maitland-Niles – 6 out of 10 Despite being caught out of position in the early stages of the game, he found his feet and worked well defensively and going forward.

14/22 Gabriel – 5 out of 10 His positioning was questionable and he was struggling to keep up with the Arsenal defensive line.

15/22 Shkodran Mustafi – 6 out of 10 Made a crucial stop on the goal-line to stop Preston doubling their tally and carried a presence on the pitch today.

16/22 Nacho Monreal – 6 out of 10 Looked sloppy at the start of the first half, but improved as the game progressed. Made a number of important interceptions.

17/22 Aaron Ramsey – 7 out of 10 Managed to find his feet in the second half, as his goal ignited Arsenal’s comeback in the second half.

18/22 Granit Xhaka – 5 out of 10 He failed to influence the game today to the level that he is capable of. Showed glimpses of brilliance, but it was not enough.

19/22 Lucas Perez – 6 out of 10 Battled constantly throughout and deserves praise for his role in Giroud’s winning goal.

20/22 Alex Iwobi – 6 out of 10 A miserably mediocre performance which witnessed him regularly being wasteful in possession.

21/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 5 out of 10 Made a habit of giving away possession and making the wrong decisions.

22/22 Olivier Giroud – 7 out of 10 Was isolated in the first half, but regained a powerful presence in the latter stages and scored the winner – as per usual.

If Griezmann completes a move to Manchester United, which seems unlikely given his recent comments, then Don Balon reports that Diego Simeone wants to use the money to sign Sanchez.

Ronald Koeman is rumoured to be eyeing up a move for Arsenal's out-on-loan midfielder Jack Wilshere.

The 25-year-old, who has struggled to hold down a first-team place at the Emirates, has won plaudits for his performances at Bournemouth this season.

Everton might make a bid for the England international in the summer when Wilshere will have just 12 months left on his contract, according to the Mirror.