Arsenal are one of a number of clubs said to be chasing Lyon winger Rachid Ghezzal, whose contract runs out this summer.

The 24-year-old has scored twice and made five assists this season for the Ligue 1 club and is currently away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Algeria.

While Lyon want to renew Ghezzal's contract, Atletico Madrid, Arsenal, Valencia, AC Milan and Everton are said to be fighting Monaco for his signature, according to French news site Foot Mercato.

Juventus have joined the race to sign Schalke's Sead Kolasinac who has previously been linked with a move to Arsenal.

The 22-year-old left-back has been playing regularly in the Bundesliga this season and the Italian champions think they can sign him for as little as €2m (£1.75m) in the summer, according to Calcio Mercato.

AC Milan want to sign Arsenal's Jack Wilshere, but not for the €30m (£36m) Arsene Wenger is apparently asking for, according to reports in Italy.

The 25-year-old has spent the season on loan at Bournemouth and with Mesut Ozil apparently eyeing up his No10 shirt, his time at the Emirates could be limited.

Inter have reportedly agreed a deal with Roma to sign defender Manolas Kostas.

The Greece international had been linked with a move to north London but Football Italia reports the Milanese club - flush with Chinese money - have swooped in a deal reported to be worth €40m (£35m).