Jack Wilshere reportedly fears that his long-term future may not be at Arsenal, as he waits for his parent club to open talks on a new, improved contract.

The 24-year-old midfielder, currently out on loan at Bournemouth, is worried that he will be allowed to enter the final year of his existing deal at the Emirates, which is set to expire in 18 months’ time.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal have not contacted Wilshere’s representatives yet, despite Arsene Wenger publicly claiming that the north London club will offer fresh terms.

One player whose future certainly lies at the Emirates for the time being is Reiss Nelson, who has signed his first professional contract with Arsenal.

The highly-rated 17-year-old has already established himself in the club’s Under-23s side and has been invited to train with the first-team squad on several occasions.

An exciting winger who can play on either flank, Nelson scored a remarkable nine goals in 10 appearances for England’s Under-17s during the summer’s European Championships in Azerbaijan.