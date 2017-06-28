Arsenal will surely be looking to prove a point in this summer’s transfer window now that Arsène Wenger has signed a new two-year contract.

The club's FA Cup triumph in May demonstrated that Wenger still has a talented squad at his disposal, yet consistent failure on the biggest stage has become all too familiar at the Emirates.

Big money signings in Mesut Özil, Alexis Sanchez, Shkodran Mustafi and Granit Xhaka spread across the last few summers were expected to propel Arsenal back to the summit of English football, yet the Gunners have failed to truly progress.

Last season, and for the very first time under Wenger, Arsenal failed to finish in the top four and now face the prospect of a season in Europe's second-tier competition, the Europa League.

The club were also humiliated against Champions League nemesis Bayern Munich in the round of 16, collapsing to a 10-2 aggregate defeat. It was their seventh consecutive elimination at this stage of the competition.

Focus, then, now turns to the transfer market and what could be a crucial period for the club as they seek to strengthen their squad and justify Wenger's extension.

Take a look at the gallery above to see who Arsenal have been linked with this summer, as we assess the likelihood of each reported target.

