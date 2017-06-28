  1. Sport
Arsenal transfer targets: Thomas Lemar, Kylian Mbappe, Alexandre Lacazette and others linked with the Emirates

A look at the possible arrivals at the Emirates Stadium in the current transfer window

Arsenal summer transfer targets

  • 1/7 Thomas Lemar (Monaco)

    Age: 21
    Position: Left-wing
    Likelihood: 5/10

    After their eye-catching run to the semi-finals of the Champions League, Monaco are being gutted by European football’s elite. One of their many bright young things is Lemar, who would slot right into Alexis Sanchez’s left-sided role at Arsenal should the Chilean leave the Emirates this summer. The problem? Monaco are not selling, or at least not for Arsenal’s reported initial offer of £30.75m.

  • 2/7 Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon)

    Age: 26
    Position: Striker
    Likelihood: 5/10

    Last summer saw Arsenal attempt to sign Lacazette, only for Lyon to refuse to sell the “irreplaceable” striker. This summer, Lacazette’s exit looks more likely but Jean Michel Aulas, the Ligue 1 club’s president, is sending out mixed messages. One day he says Lacazette is free to leave if a replacement is found, the next he says Lacazette is likely to stay. Granted, those are not necessarily contradictory statements, but it leaves Arsenal hoping that Lyon can fill a Lacazette-shaped hole before any move is made.

  • 3/7 Kylian Mbappé (Monaco)

    Age: 18
    Position: Left/right-wing
    Likelihood: 3/10

    Another Monaco player, Mbappé is one of the hottest properties in Europe and is perhaps a surprise inclusion on the list, with many expecting the teenager to move to Real Madrid, if anywhere, this summer. Arsène Wenger is said to have struck up something of an accord with the lightning quick winger’s family and harbours hopes of convincing Thierry Henry’s rightful heir that north London is the best place for his development.

  • 4/7 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester)

    Age: 26
    Position: Right-wing
    Likelihood: 4/10

    It is no secret that Wenger is a long-time admirer of Mahrez, whose stock has fallen somewhat following that remarkable title-winning campaign with Leicester City in 2015/16. While some of Europe’s top clubs were hovering around the Algerian this time last year, the coast is now relatively clear. The only worry is whether Mahrez can recreate the scintillating form he began to show two years ago.

  • 5/7 Jean Michaël Seri (Nice)

    Age: 25
    Position: Centre-midfield
    Likelihood: 5/10

    Seri was one of Nice’s stand-out players during their surprise challenge for the Ligue 1 title last term. If Santi Cazorla’s injury woes continue into the new season, the Cote d’Ivoire international could prove to be an ideal replacement, but his performances in the south of France have not gone unnoticed. Roma, Southampton, Tottenham and Leicester have all been keeping tabs on the midfielder.

  • 6/7 Mario Lemina (Juventus)

    Age: 23
    Position: Centre-midfield
    Likelihood: 3/10

    Gabon international Lemina is in search of regular playing time away from Turin, where he has struggled to establish himself in Max Allegri’s first-choice XI. “I want to play more,” he said in June. “I think it's right for me to play more, find a club capable of giving me more space. At 23 I want to show what I can do.” Could he find the minutes he needs in north London? At the moment, there seems to be little concrete about Arsenal’s reported ‘interest’.

  • 7/7 Aleksandr Golovin (CSKA Moscow)

    Age: 21
    Position: Centre-midfield
    Likelihood: 2/10

    Another midfielder whose name has been bandied around in the gossip columns this summer, but with few solid leads for transfer-hungry supporters to pursue. Any deal for the talented CSKA Moscow academy graduate would likely involve him being loaned back to his current club, if indeed any such deal is likely at all.

Arsenal will surely be looking to prove a point in this summer’s transfer window now that Arsène Wenger has signed a new two-year contract.

The club's FA Cup triumph in May demonstrated that Wenger still has a talented squad at his disposal, yet consistent failure on the biggest stage has become all too familiar at the Emirates.

Big money signings in Mesut Özil, Alexis Sanchez, Shkodran Mustafi and Granit Xhaka spread across the last few summers were expected to propel Arsenal back to the summit of English football, yet the Gunners have failed to truly progress.

Last season, and for the very first time under Wenger, Arsenal failed to finish in the top four and now face the prospect of a season in Europe's second-tier competition, the Europa League.

The club were also humiliated against Champions League nemesis Bayern Munich in the round of 16, collapsing to a 10-2 aggregate defeat. It was their seventh consecutive elimination at this stage of the competition.

Focus, then, now turns to the transfer market and what could be a crucial period for the club as they seek to strengthen their squad and justify Wenger's extension.

Take a look at the gallery above to see who Arsenal have been linked with this summer, as we assess the likelihood of each reported target.

