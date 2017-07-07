Monaco have dropped another hint they might crack under pressure and eventually sell Thomas Lemar as they left their star out of a poster promoting their new kit.

The 21-year-old midfielder has been pursued by Arsenal for most of the summer window, with the Gunners having lodged two bids for the player so far.

Monaco, however, have been playing hard ball with potential buyers and set an astonishing £80m price tag for Lemar.

Arsenal summer transfer targets







7 show all Arsenal summer transfer targets











1/7 Thomas Lemar (Monaco) Age: 21

Position: Left-wing

Likelihood: 5/10



After their eye-catching run to the semi-finals of the Champions League, Monaco are being gutted by European football’s elite. One of their many bright young things is Lemar, who would slot right into Alexis Sanchez’s left-sided role at Arsenal should the Chilean leave the Emirates this summer. The problem? Monaco are not selling, or at least not for Arsenal’s reported initial offer of £30.75m. Getty

2/7 Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon) Age: 26

Position: Striker

Likelihood: 5/10



Last summer saw Arsenal attempt to sign Lacazette, only for Lyon to refuse to sell the “irreplaceable” striker. This summer, Lacazette’s exit looks more likely but Jean Michel Aulas, the Ligue 1 club’s president, is sending out mixed messages. One day he says Lacazette is free to leave if a replacement is found, the next he says Lacazette is likely to stay. Granted, those are not necessarily contradictory statements, but it leaves Arsenal hoping that Lyon can fill a Lacazette-shaped hole before any move is made. Getty

3/7 Kylian Mbappé (Monaco) Age: 18

Position: Left/right-wing

Likelihood: 3/10



Another Monaco player, Mbappé is one of the hottest properties in Europe and is perhaps a surprise inclusion on the list, with many expecting the teenager to move to Real Madrid, if anywhere, this summer. Arsène Wenger is said to have struck up something of an accord with the lightning quick winger’s family and harbours hopes of convincing Thierry Henry’s rightful heir that north London is the best place for his development. Getty

4/7 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester) Age: 26

Position: Right-wing

Likelihood: 4/10



It is no secret that Wenger is a long-time admirer of Mahrez, whose stock has fallen somewhat following that remarkable title-winning campaign with Leicester City in 2015/16. While some of Europe’s top clubs were hovering around the Algerian this time last year, the coast is now relatively clear. The only worry is whether Mahrez can recreate the scintillating form he began to show two years ago. Getty

5/7 Jean Michaël Seri (Nice) Age: 25

Position: Centre-midfield

Likelihood: 5/10



Seri was one of Nice’s stand-out players during their surprise challenge for the Ligue 1 title last term. If Santi Cazorla’s injury woes continue into the new season, the Cote d’Ivoire international could prove to be an ideal replacement, but his performances in the south of France have not gone unnoticed. Roma, Southampton, Tottenham and Leicester have all been keeping tabs on the midfielder. Getty

6/7 Mario Lemina (Juventus) Age: 23

Position: Centre-midfield

Likelihood: 3/10



Gabon international Lemina is in search of regular playing time away from Turin, where he has struggled to establish himself in Max Allegri’s first-choice XI. “I want to play more,” he said in June. “I think it's right for me to play more, find a club capable of giving me more space. At 23 I want to show what I can do.” Could he find the minutes he needs in north London? At the moment, there seems to be little concrete about Arsenal’s reported ‘interest’. Getty

7/7 Aleksandr Golovin (CSKA Moscow) Age: 21

Position: Centre-midfield

Likelihood: 2/10



Another midfielder whose name has been bandied around in the gossip columns this summer, but with few solid leads for transfer-hungry supporters to pursue. Any deal for the talented CSKA Moscow academy graduate would likely involve him being loaned back to his current club, if indeed any such deal is likely at all. Getty

This might change soon, as the club released earlier today a cartoon poster, set up on the French Riviera and featuring some of the Monaco’s biggest stars promoting a Nike kit for the 2017/18 season.

It shows other possible Monaco players set to leave the club, with Kylian Mbappe, constantly linked with a record-breaking move to Real Madrid or Arsenal, in the centre of the poster smiling and crossing arms on his chest.

[NOUVEAU] Fier de vous présenter notre Maillot Extérieur pour la saison 2017-2018 ! **⚪️ pic.twitter.com/NkIAKlP6eB — AS Monaco*** (@AS_Monaco) 7 July 2017

It also features linked with Juventus full-back Djibril Sidibe, standing behind pumping his fist up Radamel Falcao.

However, Lemar has been omitted; although he was present on another poster, released by Monaco at the end of June.

Monaco have reportedly rejected two offers from Arsenal so far, the latest reaching £40m. The French champions are adamant they will not sell the player, who scored 14 goals and added 14 assist last season, for a fee below £80m.

But the poster-hint might indicate Monaco are preparing for life after Thomas Lemar.