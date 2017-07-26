Arsenal have had their hopes of signing Thomas Lemar from Monaco dashed as the club’s vice president confirmed the midfielder is “staying with us”.
Lemar, along with teammate Kylian Mbappe has been on Arsene Wenger’s radar all summer as he looks to continue his raid on Ligue 1 following the club-record £52m move for Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon.
Sead Kolasinac has also joined the Gunners as they look to win back their place in the Champions League after a Wenger-worst 5th-place finish last season.
Arsenal vs Bayern Munich player ratings
Arsenal vs Bayern Munich player ratings
-
1/20 Arsenal vs Bayern Munich player ratings
How did Arsenal's players fare in their friendly match against Bayern Munich.
Getty
-
2/20 Petr Cech - 8 out of 10
Kept his team in the game with a number of splendid stops.
Arsenal FC via Getty Images
-
3/20 Krystian Bielik - 4 out of 10
Completely dominated by Ribery. Would benefit from another loan move away next season.
Arsenal FC via Getty Images
-
4/20 Mohamed Elneny - 4 out of 10
Played out of position and struggled. Harshly booked in the second-half.
Arsenal FC via Getty Images
-
5/20 Nacho Monreal - 4 out of 10
Unsurprisingly, he struggled to contain the likes of James Rodriguez and Franck Ribery.
Bongarts/Getty Images
-
6/20 Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 5 out of 10
Conceded an early first-half penalty with a clumsy tackle on Juan Bernat.
Bongarts/Getty Images
-
7/20 Francis Coquelin - 3 out of 10
Woeful, even for a pre-season friendly. Completely incapable of playing a box-to-box role: gave the ball away far too many times.
Arsenal FC via Getty Images
-
8/20 Granit Xhaka - 5 out of 10
Impossible for him to impress given he was playing alongside Coquelin and in front of a makeshift back three.
Arsenal FC via Getty Images
-
9/20 Sead Kolasinac - 3 out of 10
Very poor and frequently exposed for pace. Appeared to be carrying an injury.
Getty Images
-
10/20 Mesut Ozil - 6 out of 10
One of the few senior Arsenal players to start, and looked bright in flashes.
Getty Images
-
11/20 Danny Welbeck - 5 out of 10
With Arsenal pegged back for long periods, he struggled to impress.
Bongarts/Getty Images
-
12/20 Alexandre Lacazette - 5 out of 10
Combined well with Ozil on a couple of occasions and almost scored in the second-half, only to be denied by a wonderful save from Manuel Neuer.
Getty Images
-
13/20 Reiss Nelson - 5 out of 10
Replaced Kolasinac just before half-time. Endeared himself to Arsenal fans by bodychecking Ribery.
Getty Images
-
14/20 Alexander Iwobi - 7 out of 10
Arsenal's best player. Grabbed the equaliser by finishing a wonderful counter-attacking move that he had started within his own half.
Getty Images
-
15/20 Theo Walcott - 5 out of 10
Largely anonymous. .
Arsenal FC via Getty Images
-
16/20 Joseph Willock - 5 out of 10
Bright and looked promising with the ball at his feet but failed to influence the game.
Getty
-
17/20 Cohen Bramall - 5 out of 10
Made some promising runs but had very little influence.
Getty
-
18/20 Aaron Ramsey - 5 out of 10
Guilty of holding onto the ball and not playing the simple pass on more than one occasion.
Getty
-
19/20 Eddie Nketiah - 5 out of 10
Had little chance to impress.
Getty
-
20/20 Emiliano Martínez - 7 out of 10
Arsenal's hero in the penalty shootout.
Getty
Wenger, upon touching down in Sydney at the start of their pre-season tour, admitted that while a lot of what was being written was pure “speculation”, he was a “player we have looked at”.
But Monaco’s vice president Vadim Vasilyev has now confirmed that Lemar will be staying at the French champions, leaving Arsenal in the lurch exploring other options.
“We have kept all of the key players that we intended to keep,” Vasilyev said. “I will address speculation relating to the case of (Thomas) Lemar.
“He is staying with us. He is an immense talent and is essential for the team.”
