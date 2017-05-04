Arsenal are likely to be active in this summer’s transfer window regardless of whether or not stalwart manager Arsene Wenger signs a new contract. Having won two FA Cups in the last three years and after reaching another final this season, the signs are there that Wenger has a talented squad at his disposal, yet consistent failure on the biggest stage has become all too familiar at the Emirates.

Big money signings in Mesut Ozil, Shkodran Mustafi, Alexis Sanchez and Granit Xhaka spread across the last few summers were expected to propel Arsenal back to the summit of English football, yet the club have failed to progress. After missed the opportunity to win the title over massive underdogs Leicester last season, the Gunners have again fallen flat and will likely finish the lowest they ever have during Wenger’s 21-year tenure.

The club were also humiliated against Champions League nemesis Bayern Munich in the round of 16, collapsing to a 10-2 aggregate defeat and confirming their seventh consecutive elimination at this stage of the competition.

Hopes of reaching the top four are bleak, too, after Arsenal were beaten 2-0 by north London rivals Tottenham; a result which also condemned them to finishing below Spurs for the first time since the 1994/95 season.

Should they not make the cut for next season’s Champions League, Arsenal’s transfer targets will likely be significantly different to those who will play in Europe’s elite competition, as competing in that is almost a prerequisite for signing the best players. With this in mind, we take a look at 10 players the Gunners could sign this summer.

