Craig Shakespeare believes Leicester can keep hold of their best and brightest despite not being able to offer European football next season.

The Foxes' fairytale Champions League run was finally ended my Atletico Madrid last week while their high-profile early season struggles now have them 15th in the Premier League ahead of Wednesday's clash with Arsenal.

But despite their run as champions coming to an end Shakespeare says his squad are a happy group and feels players such as Riyad Mahrez, Kasper Schmeichel and Danny Drinkwater will stay.

Leicester 1 Atletico 1 player ratings







22 show all Leicester 1 Atletico 1 player ratings









































1/22 Kasper Schmeichel - 6 out of 10 Pipped at his far post for Saul’s sublime header. Confident as always between the sticks and assertive under the high ball. Made a number of key saves.

2/22 Danny Simpson - 6 Hard-working but simply lacked the quality and composure for the big occasion.

3/22 Wes Morgan - 7 A captain’s performance. Considering Morgan was returning from a seven-game absence, the defender acquitted himself excellently. Physical as ever and put in some crucial challenges and interceptions.

4/22 Yohan Benalouane - 6 Nervy at times but still impressed with an occasional big challenge. Having been absent from Leicester’s backline all season long, he’s more than paid his dues these last couple of weeks.

5/22 Christan Fuchs - 6 Unafraid to push on and linked up well with Albrighton ahead of him. Struggled at times in his battle with Saul.

6/22 Riyad Mahrez - 6 Clever in his decision-making and passes. Grew into the game, with his mazy runs and silky feet proving a challenge for the experience Atletico backline. Still unable to recreate the magic of last season though.

7/22 Wilfred Ndidi - 7 A future star in the making. The 20-year-old showed all the qualities of a great midfielder tonight. Excellent in his break-up play, assured in his passing and demonstrated a knack to show up in the right places at the right time. Leicester will do well to hold onto him for next season.

8/22 Danny Drinkwater - 6 Tried to force too many balls over the top. Looked a bit overwhelmed at times but persisted nonetheless.

9/22 Marc Albrighton - 6 Tenacious and lively down the left flank. Linked up well with Fuchs and his inside men. Found space for a testing delivery here and there. Lost sight of Saul, though, for Atletico’s goal.

10/22 Shinji Okazaki - 7 A tireless performance from the Japanese. Complimented Vardy well, sitting just off the shoulder from the forward. Made the right movements and confident in dropping back in search of the ball.

11/22 Jamie Vardy - 7 Gave as good as he got all game long. Chased every single ball and relentless in his press. Took his goal very well to give Leicester hope.

12/22 Jan Oblak - 6 Did the basics well tonight and stepped up to the mark as he was increasingly called upon as the game wore on.

13/22 Juanfran - 7 Started well but was forced off through injury. Unbalanced Atletico after that.

14/22 Stefan Savić - 7 Won the majority of his challenges, both on the deck and in the air. Looked confident with the ball at feet too. A completely different defender from the one who played for Manchester City.

15/22 Diego Godín - 7 His experience shone through. Led the backline with maturity and composure. Enjoyed his challenges with Vardy all game long.

16/22 Filipe Luis - 7 It was his cross for the first goal. Up and down all game long. Very energetic.

17/22 Saúl Ñíguez - 7 Took his header excellently to put Atletico ahead. Proved to be a real nuisance and seemed to get the better of Fuchs whenever he pushed forward.

18/22 Gabi - 7 Got a lot of help from Gimenez but such a professional in that central role. So experienced. Never looked out of his comfort zone.

19/22 José Giménez - 7 Threatened with a number of direct runs that pushed the Leicester backline to the edge. Linked up well with Gabi.

20/22 Koke - 6 Kept the Atletico Madrid midfield ticking over all game long and got stuck in defensively to keep Leicester from finding a second.

21/22 Yannick Carrasco - 6 Not so dangerous in his running and his delivery was off at points. Unusual for him to feature up front. Nothing stand-out from his performance tonight.

22/22 Antoine Griezmann - 7 Provided a constant source of threat for the visitors but also more than happy to track back and help out his side defensively. A rounded performance that reaffirms why he’s one of Europe’s most-sought after players.

"We have said before we don't want to be a selling club. All the players are happy here," he said. "They are a very unique group, we have created something here which is quite special, so they have said they are quite happy.

"It's again one of those things. I have no problems with players being ambitious but they are at a good club here and get looked after well. I'm sure the time will come to sit down.

"We will probably have agents knocking on the door but we've said before we don't want to be a selling club and we want to add to that."

Shakespeare's future is also yet to be decided with his short-term contract as manager expiring at the end of the season.

His deal as assistant manager will continue beyond June and Shakespeare knows it cannot be allowed to drag on, even if he appears to be in pole position as he puts his summer plans in place.

"I'm sure the owners and the board are aware of that," said Shakespeare, who has won six of his 10 games in charge.

Caretaker boss Shakespeare guided the Foxes to the last eight of the Champions League (AFP/Getty)



"I am in charge of pre-season. We are looking at that. I have had one meeting about recruitment, which I really enjoyed.

"Any time the club wishes to talk about recruitment or pre-season, of course I have an interest in it. Pre-season is sorted, so any things like that, that involves me, I am happy to be involved."