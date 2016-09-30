Arsenal have joined Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the pursuit of Celtic striker Moussa Dembele as Arsene Wenger sends scouts to watch his fellow Frenchman.

Dembele joined the Scottish champions in the summer after leaving Fulham on a free but has attracted some admiring glances from Europe’s top clubs after scoring twice during Celtic’s thrilling 3-3 Champions League draw with Manchester City.

The 20-year-old has scored 12 times in all competitions for Celtic this season, including a hat-trick against Old Firm rivals Rangers, leading to suggestions the Hoops will struggle to hold on to Dembele in January.

Tottenham were linked with signing Dembele during the last two transfer windows but he chose Celtic and Rodgers insists he will fight to keep hold of his star striker.

“We’re fortunate to have him,” Rodgers said. “He was coveted by a number of teams but his agent is a clever guy.

"Does he go to a so-called better league and sit on the bench and not get so many games?

"Or does he come to a big club with an opportunity to develop and invest some time into his development, and then step up if that's what he wants to do?

"He really bullied the back four, but he's more than that – he's got a wonderful touch.

"You saw his agility for the third goal. He's a huge talent."

Arsenal flirted with the idea of signing Dembele in the summer and they would be in pole position should they reignite their interest in the forward in January.

Real Madrid are appealing, but currently serving, a two window transfer ban while Bayern Munich wouldn’t be able to offer as much first team football as Arsenal could.