Arsene Wenger denies Arsenal are in the market for a sporting director

Arsene Wenger dismissed reports that Arsenal would hire a director of football, claiming that he doesn't even understand what the role entails.

There has been increasing noise about the Gunners hiring someone to take over control of the sporting direction of the club, with The Telegraph reporting on Monday night that Arsenal were looking at Borussia Dortmund's Michael Zorc.

But when asked about those reports on Tuesday, Wenger was flippant and quick to distance himself from the claims.

“What is that?" he asked.

Arsenal's sporting director hunt







5 show all Arsenal's sporting director hunt







1/5 Dennis Bergkamp The Arsenal favourite has served an apprenticeship back at Ajax GETTY IMAGES

2/5 Patrick Vieira Another former Arsenal favourite, Vieira has served many roles inside the City Football Group Getty

3/5 Jordi Cruyff The Dutchman comes from a lineage of sporting genius Getty Images

4/5 Monchi The Sevilla sporting director is a hot property right now Getty

5/5 Michael Zorc The Dortmund man has assembled an impressive unit Getty

"Someone who stands on the road and directs players left and right? I never understood it.

"As long as I'm manager, I'll decide what happens on the technical front," he concluded.

With Wenger's reign coming to an end, even if that isn't this summer, the club does need to look for a raft of people who can take over the Frenchman's all-powerful role bit-by-bit.

But if he's telling the truth and there are no plans to bring in someone to take charge of the direction of football operations, then maybe Arsenal's post-Wenger transition won't be as smooth as some think - and he could be staying a lot longer than some hope.