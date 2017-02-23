Talks have broken down between the representatives of Manchester United winger Ashley Young and Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng.

The former Aston Villa and Watford wideman will now remain with the Old Trafford club until the end of the season, when he is expected to leave the club.

Young, 31, has been told that he is not in the long-term plans of United manager Jose Mourinho but insisted he is concentrating on his football for now.

“I'm here at United for the rest of the season and another year, so I am concentrating on everything here.”

Like teammate Wayne Rooney, he will still be considered for selection after failing to agree a move away from the club before China's transfer deadline on Tuesday.

“I'm delighted (to be playing),” Young told the Press Association. “I'm a player who wants to play week in, week out. I have just got to go out there, give 110 per cent,” he added.

Rooney's agent Paul Stretford is, according to multiple reports, in China to negotiate a deal that would make the England captain one of the world's highest-paid players.

But Rooney is known to be reticent to move to Asia, and would prefer to wait until the summer when a Premier League side may be able to re-jig their finances to take on his wages, or a Major League Soccer franchise decides to make him their Designated Player.

The Liverpool-born forward frequently holidays Stateside and could benefit from the MLS expansion, with teams in Atlanta and Minnesota joining the league next year. Any deal for Rooney, however, would likely need a bigger media market.