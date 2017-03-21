Bastian Schweinsteiger has agreed to join MLS side Chicago Fire, with the midfielder set to leave Manchester United as early as next week to move to the United States.

The World Cup winner has been frozen out at United after failing to feature in manager Jose Mourinho’s plans, and looked certain to be on his way out of Old Trafford at the end of the season. But his departure looks to have been brought forwards after Chicago Fire confirmed to the Chicago Tribune that Schweinsteiger has agreed to join them, with a Schweinsteiger needing to complete a medical and gain a US visa before completing the transfer.

Should everything go as planned, Schweinsteiger could be a Chicago player by the end of next week, before United’s next match against West Bromwich Albion on 1 April.

The 32-year-old had been pictured meeting with Chicago manager, Veljko Paunovic, last November, having been a long-term target of the MLS side, and could earn as much as $4.5m according to reports in the US, having agreed a one-year contract.

"We're adding someone who has won at every level, including the very highest levels, and has done so in a way that is consistent with our values," Fire’s general manager Nelson Rodriguez told the Tribune.

"We as a club will now be forced to hold ourselves to a higher standard, an accountability level. Previously, I think we could satisfy ourselves with what is known domestically. Now we need to rise to a standard that is set more internationally."

The newspaper went on to quote Schweinsteiger, who joined United in 2015, as saying: "Throughout my career, I've always sought opportunities where I hoped to make a positive impact and to help make something great. My move to Chicago Fire is no different."

Schweinsteiger arrived at Old Trafford during the Louis van Gaal reign, and while he featured regularly under the Dutchman during the 2015/16 season, he was clearly not a part of Mourinho’s plans when he arrived at the club last summer, having made just one start and three substitute appearances this season, none of which have been in the Premier League. His first appearance did not come until 30 November in the EFL Cup victory over West Ham, having been exiled from the first team at the club’s training ground and force to join the youth team.

Middlesbrough 1 Manchester United 3 player ratings







22 show all Middlesbrough 1 Manchester United 3 player ratings









































1/22 Victor Valdes – 5 out of 10 His double save was a moment of excellence, but he was beaten twice by Fellaini and Lingard and conceded a calamitous third. AFP/Getty Images

2/22 Antonio Barragan – 5 out of 10 Held his shape well at the back, but was beaten by the occasional over the top ball. Getty Images

3/22 Bernardo Espinosa – 3 out of 10 Really struggled against the pace of Rashford and the other United forwards. An afternoon to forget. AFP/Getty Images

4/22 Ben Gibson – 5 out of 10 Tried in vain to start attacks by hitting long-passes forward but had a difficult afternoon. Getty Images

5/22 Fabio – 6 out of 10 Looked assured in possession and did well going forwards; one of Middlesbrough's better players. Getty Images

6/22 Marten De Roon – 5 out of 10 He worked relentlessly, but ultimately failed to make an impact on the game. He was outplayed in the midfield. AFP/Getty Images

7/22 Adam Clayton – 4 out of 10 He looked lost at times – drifting in and out the game. Lost possession quickly and failed to read the game. Man Utd via Getty Images

8/22 Grant Leadbitter – 6 out of 10 Was a key element to almost every Boro move – making clever and quick decisions in possession. Getty Images

9/22 Stewart Downing – 5 out of 10 Wasteful in possession and failed to make an impact going forward. Getty Images

10/22 Alvaro Negredo – 5 out of 10 Was Middlesbrough's principal target man but he was always surrounded by a sea of United shirts. Getty Images

11/22 Gaston Ramirez – 6 out of 10 Caused a nuisance of himself, but was guilty of dropping too deep at times. Getty Images

12/22 David De Gea – 5 out of 10 Had very little to do. Unfortunate with Middlesbrough's goal. Getty Images

13/22 Eric Bailly – 5 out of 10 Ramirez was getting the better of him at times due to his slack man-marking. Getty Images

14/22 Chris Smalling – 6 out of 10 Intercepted a handful of important crosses and led the United defence well. Could have done better to clear the ball for Gestede’s goal. Getty Images

15/22 Phil Jones – 5 out of 10 Held his own at the back, but made a number of unnecessary fouls. Getty Images

16/22 Ashley Young – 6 out of 10 His assist for the opening goal was an example of his ability, although he drifted out of the game late on. Man Utd via Getty Images

17/22 Michael Carrick – 6 out of 10 A textbook Carrick display. He created chances, defended well and his work rate was relentless. AFP/Getty Images

18/22 Marouane Fellaini – 7 out of 10 Opened the scoring for United with a header. Tough tackling and used possession well throughout. Getty Images

19/22 Antonio Valencia - 5 out of 10 Defended well, but looked even better going forward to support the strikers. Getty Images

20/22 Juan Mata – 7 out of 10 Looked dangerous going forward and classy on the ball. Getty Images

21/22 Jesse Lingard – 7 out of 10 His goal was an example of his individual ability – fully deserved. He linked well with Rashford throughout. Getty Images

22/22 Marcus Rashford – 6 out of 10 Should have scored, especially in the first half. Worked well, but needs to be more clinical. AFP/Getty Images

"We know it's going to take some time and adjustment for him coming to the new league, new coaching staff and everything. We also know we can rely on his capacity to adapt and do that fast,” Paunovic said.

"He can produce actions that few players in the world can do. He sees (things) that nobody sees. He opens the eyes of the fans, where you can hear the people say, 'Wow!'."

Schweinsteiger retired from international football last year after amassing 121 caps for Germany, in which he scored 24 goals.