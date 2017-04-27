Bayern Munich have completed the signing of Juventus winger Kingsley Coman on a permanent deal from Juventus.

Coman has been with the German champions for two years after joining on a two-year loan deal from Juve and with the deal set to expire in the summer, Bayern exercised their option to sign the Frenchman.

The 20-year-old has already won domestic titles in three different countries, having started his career at Paris Saint-Germain and was thought to be a target for Manchester City, having played under Pep Guardiola at the Allianz Arena.

And while Bayern could just be signing Coman to sell him to City for an inflated fee, chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge expressed his desire to see the winger at the club for a long time.

“Kingsley Coman is an important building block for the future of our team, so we decided to take the option,” he told the club’s website.

“Kingsley is a hopeful player with great potential. We are convinced that he will help us in the coming years.”