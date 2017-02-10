Bayern Munich president warns Douglas Costa over 'desperate attempts' to get improved contract

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has warned Douglas Costa that his “desperate attempts” to get an improved deal with the club will not work – even if he tries “10 more times”.

In an interview with German newspaper Bild Am Sonntag, Costa revealed he was unsure about where his future lay and cited interest from the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1 and the Chinese Super League.

However, Hoeness saw through Costa’s attempts to pressure Bayern into a handing him an improved deal by listing the locations of the richest clubs in the world and insisted that the winger airing his concerns so publicly would not aid his cause.

In a subsequent interview with TZ Hoeness dismissed the Brazilian’s actions as “a desperate attempt to get a higher salary.”

He added: “That doesn't work with us. He can try 10 more times. He is certainly not a hardship case.”

Costa has only made eight Bundesliga starts this season having fallen behind Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery at the Allianz Arena, but manager Carlo Ancelotti insists he is not concerned with the 26-year-old’s happiness at the club.

“I didn't read the interview, but I speak to him regularly, he is satisfied to be here,” Ancelotti said.

“When it comes to the happiness or the sadness of the player, there are agents who maybe want to put pressure on the club, who want to be more involved.”