AC Milan are looking to continue their impressive rebuilding job this summer with the signing of one-time Manchester United target Renato Sanches, according to Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Milan have already signed a host of stars including Leonardo Bonucci, Andre Silva, Lucas Biglia, Hakan Calhanoglu and Ricardo Rodriguez, backed by their new billionaire Chinese investors.

And Sanches could be next, with reports suggesting the Italian giants are looking to bring him in on a two-year loan deal with the option to then sign him permanently for €40m – similar to the deal Bayern did with Real Madrid to bring in James Rodriguez.

Rummenigge confirmed talks are ongoing between the two sides but did concede that Milan are yet to meet their asking price.

“I can confirm that Milan have shown interest in Renato Sanches,” Rummenigge told Bild. “But we did not get any further.

“They reported midweek. And if you borrow a player from Bayern, that also has economic effects.

“At least I have the impression that AC Milan are not ready to meet our demands. It was not just about lending. At €48million (£42m) I would not be dissatisfied.”

The Portuguese, who was voted best young player at Euro 2016 last summer, has struggled to make an impact at the Bundesliga champions having made just six starts in the league last season.