Bayern Munich are ready to sell teenage midfielder Renato Sanches this summer according to chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge – but only if they receive at least £43m for him.

The Portuguese international joined the German champions on the back of helping his country lift the European Championships in France last summer, with Bayern poaching him from under the noses of Manchester United for £35m from Benfica.

But he failed to establish himself in the first team at the Allianz Arena and has fallen down the pecking order following the arrivals of fellow midfielders Corentin Tolisso, James Rodriguez and Sebastian Rudy.

And Rummenigge has admitted that he doesn’t see Sanches playing consistently next year either and is therefore willing to let him leave – although is unsure whether AC Milan, who were in talks for the 19-year-old, can afford him.

“He won't get enough minutes at Bayern, so we're willing to negotiate a loan deal and maybe beyond that,” Rummenigge told Tuttomercatoweb via FourFourTwo.

“I'm not the coach, but I think Renato needs regular football. I can confirm Milan's interest, but talks didn't progress last week.

“If a club are interested in a Bayern player, they must be ready to deal with significant economic figures and I don't feel that Milan are ready to meet our demands. We'll say that it wouldn't be bad if a £43m offer came in for him…”