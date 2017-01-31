Burnley, Middlesbrough, Hull and Leicester all secure late deals on transfer deadline day

Burnley broke their club transfer record to sign midfielder Robbie Brady from Norwich City for a fee that could rise to £13m.

The Republic of Ireland international joins on a three-and-half-year contract after two seasons with the Canaries.

Burnley's previous club record was the £10.5m paid for Jeff Hendrick from Derby County in August.

Hull City also secured a late deadline day deal, bringing in Villarreal midfielder Alfred N'Diaye on loan.

N'Diaye enjoyed a loan stint at Sunderland four years ago, making 16 appearances for the side.

The Senegal international is Hull's second loan signing of the day following Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia.

The 28-year-old, who has been capped 21 times for Italy, joined Inter from Genoa in the summer of 2010, but spent part of last season on loan at Sampdoria.

The pair will be available for Hull's Premier League clash with Manchester United on Wednesday night.

Alfred N'Diaye joins from Villarreal ( Getty )

Premier League strugglers Leicester City bolstered their squad after securing the loan signing of Mali international Molla Wague.

The centre-back joins from Italian club Udinese with the consent of his Spanish parent club, Granada CF.

Leicester have an option to buy Wague at the end of his loan spell.

Middlesbrough were equally active in the closing stages of deadline day as they signed Watford's Algerian international Adlene Guedioura for an undisclosed fee.

The 31-year-old midfielder has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year deal at the Riverside.

Guedioura has made over 170 appearances since arriving in England in 2010, for Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace as well as the Hornets.

Odion Ighalo was another player to leave Vicarage Road in one of the biggest deals on transfer deadline day.

Odion Ighalo completed his move to China



The striker joined Chinese Super League club Changchun Yatai for an undisclosed fee, although it was reported to be around £20m.

Ighalo was also linked with a move to West Brom but that would only have been as a swap for Saido Berahino, who did not want to move to Watford.

The Baggies were not keen to buy the striker, who has not scored in 15 games, outright.

Ighalo scored 39 times in 100 games for the Hornets, having helped them to promotion to the Premier League in 2014-15 and netted 15 top flight goals last season.