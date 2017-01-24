With a week to go until the transfer window shuts until the summer, Antonio Conte is finally shifting his focus from who wants to leave to who can he persuade to join.

Conte has been after another centre-back for his title push with Chelsea and it appears he has settled on Manchester United target Victor Lindelof, according to the Mirror.

The 22-year-old was expected to make a £38m switch to Old Trafford in January but interest in him appears to have cooled from Jose Mourinho, leaving the Blues in a position to take full advantage.

United are still in pole position to sign Lindelof and Chelsea’s sudden interest may trigger the Old Trafford club to commit, one way or another.

And United look set to miss out on another Benfica target, with Paris Saint-Germain ready to sign 20-year-old winger Goncalo Guedes, after the player reportedly said his goodbyes to his teammates this week.

BeIN Sports report that United were interested in Guedes, as well as teammate Lindelof, but insist PSG are about to make their second big signing of the month, after the arrival of Julian Draxler from Wolfsburg.

A player not yet heading to France though is Dimitri Payet, after West Ham rejected a third bid for on-strike talisman, according to Sky Sports.

The Frenchman is desperate to return to Marseille, who have been locked in talks with the Hammers since Slaven Bilic confirmed Payet would refuse to play for the club.

West Ham want £30m for the player and while the Ligue 1 club think view their offer as substantial, the Hammers still see it as unacceptable.

Manchester United's potential January transfers







10 show all Manchester United's potential January transfers

















1/10 In: Victor Lindelof United have been linked with signing the Benfica centre-back for some time now. Rumours have however surfaced that the Red Devils might be deterred at the fact that the Swede has signed a new contract which will increase his release clause to a reported £50m.

2/10 In: Virgil van Dijk The Southampton central defender has been subject to a lot of interest from the league’s big clubs approaching the January transfer window. Before the Saints’ last two games, they had one of the best defences in the league, and the Dutch international played a pivotal role in achieving that.

3/10 In: Antoine Griezmann One of the world’s most sought-after talents, United would have to pay big money to bring him to Old Trafford. With Zlatan Ibrahimovic coming to the end of his career, Griezmann could be seen as a long-term choice to spearhead United’s attack. Atletico’s main man won Player of the Tournament at Euro 2016, after scoring six goals.

4/10 In: James Rodriguez The Colombian international has spent most of this season on the sidelines, with most of his appearances coming from off the bench. Despite this, it would still require a high fee for Real Madrid to let him go after they signed him from Monaco for £63m.

5/10 In: Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco This campaign, United have failed to have a consistent performer in the left-wing role with Memphis Depay and Jesse Lingard flattering to deceive for the most part. Carrasco would be a perfect fit, slotting in alongside Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in their front three. They’d have to break the bank to prise the 23-year-old away from the Vicente Calderon, though.

6/10 In: Joel Pereira The young Swiss goalkeeper has been on loan at Belenenses this term. Pereira has impressed for the Portuguese side in his eight appearances and according to reports Jose Mourinho has summoned him back to Manchester to be the third-choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford.

7/10 In: Nelson Semedo United have been heavily linked with Semedo’s teammate Lindelof, but reports suggest that Mourinho is interested in the right-back also. However it appears that Antonio Valencia has cemented his spot as the first-choice right-back, featuring in 17 Premier League games this season.

8/10 Out: Sam Johnstone It is likely that 23-year-old shot-stopper Johnstone will be leaving on loan in this transfer window. After recalling Pereira, it is thought that Johnstone will be loaned out again with Aston Villa the most likely destination.

9/10 Out: Memphis Depay The Dutch winger has failed to impress since Louis Van Gaal brought him to Manchester from PSV. He seems out-of-favour with Mourinho also, playing a combined total of 20 minutes in four games for the Red Devils.

10/10 Out: Morgan Schneiderlin Heavy interest has been displayed in the 27-year-old French midfielder this transfer window. Everton and West Brom have both declared their interest with the former recently having a £19 million bid rejected by United, with United hoping to sell him for more. Despite this, it is believed that he will be leaving Manchester this month.

Liverpool are also keen to hang on to their chief playmaker, with the Reds opening talks with Philippe Coutinho, in a bid to keep him out of the clutches of Barcelona, report The Times.

Coutinho signed a five-year deal in 2015 but Jurgen Klopp is keen to reward the Brazilian for his fine form so far this season.