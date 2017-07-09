Chelsea supporters have been waiting for weeks for the club to confirm the signature of German defender Antonio Rüdiger. And yet many were left distinctly unimpressed by the club’s official announcement of his arrival, made on Sunday afternoon.

The club decided to announce Rüdiger’s signature with a short video, posted to the club’s official Twitter page. The clip shows a father taking his young son into the Chelsea club shop and asking him what name he wants on the back of his new replica shirt.

“Rüdiger,” is the reply, to which the father says he can’t have the name of somebody who hasn’t yet signed for the club.

Cue the appearance of the 24-year-old defender, lurking rather menacingly in a darkened storeroom. “No worries, I’m a Chelsea player now,” Rüdiger says, while wearing the #2 shirt.

Naturally, it didn’t take long for the especially cringe worthy video to be mercilessly panned, but a number of Chelsea fans didn’t even bother to watch it before jumping to reply.

“WE ALRD KNOW RUDIGER IS SIGNING DAT TING; ANNOUNCE SOON,” was one of the first replies to the video, quickly followed by: “Oh, this was the announcement. I thought it was gonna be some lame ass video.”

How Chelsea could line up next season







11 show all How Chelsea could line up next season



















1/11 GK: Thibaut Courtois Getty

2/11 CB: Antonio Rudiger Antonio Rudiger made 37 appearances for Roma last season. Getty

3/11 CB: David Luiz Getty

4/11 CB: Gary Cahill Getty

5/11 RWB: Victor Moses Getty

6/11 LWB: Marcos Alonso Getty

7/11 CM: N'Golo Kante Getty

8/11 CM: Tiemoué Bakayoko Getty

9/11 RW: Riyad Mahrez Getty

10/11 LW: Eden Hazard Getty

11/11 ST: Alvaro Morata Morata has been left in a spot of limbo after the Lukaku revelations Getty

“Yes, I fully ignored the video thinking it was some random one,” replied another impatient supporter.

Rüdiger also found himself trolled by fans within seconds of signing, as a number of Twitter users completely ignored the reveal to call for further signings.

“ANNOUNCE VAN DIJK,” one fan demanded, with another simply observing “That’s not Alex Sandro.”

Premier League transfer round-up: Manchester United close in on Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea completed the signing of Rüdiger from Roma on a five-year deal, for a fee thought to be in the region of £34m.

"It’s a great feeling because not every player has the opportunity to join a huge club like this," Rüdiger told the club's official website.

"I am looking forward to meeting up with my new team-mates and I’m very proud to officially become a Chelsea player."