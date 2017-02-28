Chinese Super League side claim they made '£90m' offer for Chelsea's Diego Costa

Chinese Super League side Tainjin Quanjian claim to have made a recent offer for Chelsea’s Diego Costa, alleged to be in the region of £90m.

The Spaniard’s future at Stamford Bridge looked to be in jeopardy earlier this year after reports of a training ground bust-up between Costa and manager Antonio Conte surfaced, with the 28-year-old reportedly subject to interest from Asia.

It was claimed earlier this week in France that the forward was offered a salary of £85m across three seasons, which Costa was prepared to take.

Chelsea sought to play down speculation surrounding their top goal-scorer but Shu Yuhui, owner of Tainjin Quanjian, recently claimed that his club had in fact made a move for the forward.

“Theoretically speaking, there is no limit on transfer budget in the summer. We can target whoever we want,” Yuhui said.

"But on several occasions, our targets are reluctant to join us.

“We made an attempt for Pato last year but he is not willing to come because our club was still in second division then. After we get promoted, he came.

“We also approached Diego Costa and other stars. It remains to be seen who will join us in June but I can assure you that the new players will be on the same level as Costa.”

Fall-out from the Costa incident has since faded away and the former Atletico Madrid man has returned to force, finding the back of the net in Chelsea’s last two games.