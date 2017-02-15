Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie has admitted to feeling “very flattered” at interest from Chelsea, as Antonio Conte weighs up whether or not to make a move for the 20-year-old Ivorian midfielder.

Kessie has been in superb form for his club this season, and has played a key part in Atalanta’s impressive run of form, which sees them level on points with Inter Milan in Serie A, in fifth.

The young midfielder joined Atalanta from Cesena in 2015, but spent last season back on loan at the Serie B club. He has been a regular fixture since returning to the Lombardy-based club in the summer and is now attracting interest from Roma, Juventus and Manchester United, as well as Chelsea.

But Chelsea are thought to be leading the race for his signature, having made an official enquiry to Atalanta during the January transfer window.

Speaking to So Foot magazine, Kessie said: “I am very flattered that clubs of this level are interested in me.

"This proves that I’m having a good season, that I continue to progress. I don’t want to go too fast.”

The midfielder has scored six league goals this season ( Getty Images)

Kessie however stopped short of admitting he would like a transfer to the Premier League, claiming that he is enjoying life at Atalanta in the city of Bergamo.

“I don’t know if my club has received any offers. I’m under contract. We’ll see if we need to discuss anything,” he added.

“I like Bergamo. The city is nice, quiet, and I appreciate life in Italy, where I was well received.”

Kessie is renowned for his dominant displays in central midfield ( Getty Images)

An athletic box-to-box midfielder, Kessie already has six goals and two assists to his name, and has been praised for his decision making when on the ball.

Crucially for Chelsea, he is also comfortable playing in a 3-4-3, Atalanta’s formation of choice.

However his discipline has at times been questioned, and he was sent off not long after first breaking into the Atalanta first-team, for a wild challenge in a match against Crotone.