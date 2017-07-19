Chelsea have announced they have agreed a deal to sign Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata.

The Blues had been desperately in need of a striker following Antonio Conte’s decision to tell last season’s top goalscorer Diego Costa that he was no longer needed by the club.

The English champions were initially interested in Morata at the start of the window, but allowed their interest to drop as they felt a deal for Romelu Lukaku was easier to get over the line – only for Manchester United to snatch the player from under their noses.

However, Conte’s interest has stretched back to last summer when Costa’s future was up in the air for the first time, with the Italian keen to sign the man he previously signed for Juventus in 2014.

Manchester United were the frontrunners for Morata all summer but were unwilling to pay Madrid’s asking price, something that Chelsea, as a result of refusing to go for Torino’s Andrea Belotti or Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, were willing to pay. AC Milan were also interested in the Spaniard.

In a short statement, the Blues said: “Chelsea Football Club and Real Madrid have agreed terms for the transfer of Alvaro Morata to Stamford Bridge.

Costa is now likely to be allowed to leave for Atletico Madrid (COLORSPORT/DANIEL BEARHAM)



“The move is now subject to him agreeing personal terms and passing a medical.

Morata, 24, is a Spanish international forward, and helped Real to lift a second successive Champions League last season.”

Real Madrid also confirmed the move, releasing a statement reading: “Real Madrid C.F. and Chelsea FC have reached an agreement regarding the transfer of Álvaro Morata, subject to the player completing his medical.

“The club wishes to express its thanks for the dedication, professionalism and exemplary conduct displayed by the player over the years, spanning his time in our academy right through to his spell as a member of the first-team squad.”

With the deal, as reported by The Independent as a £78m fee, now agreed, the Blues will be free to allow Diego Costa to move to Atletico Madrid, although they are holding out for £44m for him.

Atletico had themselves hoped to get him for a cut-price £25m due to Conte’s desperation to replace him, but Chelsea have so far held firm, while manager Diego Simeone has insisted they sign his former top scorer.

Subject to a medical, Morata, who is currently in the United States with Real Madrid will join up with the rest of the Chelsea squad in China.