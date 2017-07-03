Antonio Rudiger insists future will be decided in 'coming weeks' amid speculation of Chelsea move

Roma defender Antonio Rudiger insists his future will be decided in the “coming weeks” amid speculation of an imminent move to Chelsea.

The Premier League champions have reportedly agreed a fee with the Italians in the region of £30m.

But Rudiger, who lifted the Confederations Cup with Germany on Sunday night after beating Chile in the final, has refused to confirm or deny the links to Chelsea.

He did, however, suggest that he was considering a move away from Roma in the summer.

“It’s not about the future now… it’s now about enjoyment,” Rudiger said when questioned about reports of a deal with Chelsea.

“I need to enjoy this moment, and I’m enjoying it to the fullest.

“The rest we will see in the coming weeks.”

Antonio Conte is looking to reinforce his backline options this summer having lost defenders John Terry and Nathan Ake.

Despite being linked with Southampton captain Virgil van Dijk and Juventus centre-back Leonardo Bonucci, Conte has settled on Rudiger as his main defensive target for the summer.

Chelsea have yet to make any signings but have been linked with a number of players, including the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Tiemoue Bakayoko, as the club looks to reinforce ahead of their title defence next season.

