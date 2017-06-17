Lyon are expecting competition from a number clubs as they hold "advanced talks" with Chelsea to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore.

The 21-year-old, who made 12 appearances for the Premier League champions during the 2015-16 season, was loaned out to Ajax last term, where he scored 13 goals to help them reach the Europa League final and finish second in the Dutch league.

"We want to bring Bertrand Traore to the club," club president Jean-Michel Aulas told reporters at a press conference to unveil newly signed defender Fernando Marcal.

How Chelsea could line up next season







11 show all How Chelsea could line up next season



















1/11 Thibaut Courtois Getty

2/11 Virgil van Dijk Getty

3/11 David Luiz Getty

4/11 Gary Cahill Getty

5/11 Victor Moses Getty

6/11 Marcos Alonso Getty

7/11 N'Golo Kante Getty

8/11 Tiemoué Bakayoko Getty

9/11 Riyad Mahrez Getty

10/11 Eden Hazard Getty

11/11 Romelu Lukaku Getty

"There are advanced talks there, but many clubs are interested. We absolutely want to do the deal."

The Burkina Faso international signed a new three-year contract at Chelsea in 2016.

Meanwhile it has been claimed Chelsea have seen a "very good" offer for Juventus' Alex Sandro rejected.

Conte has been linked with a move for Juve’s Sandro with the Italian press suggesting last week the Serie A champions had turned down an offer worth as much as £58m.

And the club’s general director, Giuseppe Marotta, confirmed they have turned down interest from Stamford Bridge this summer.

Summer transfer window: Likely deals and biggest rumours

"Our desire is to not sell any of our most important players," he told Corriere dello Sport. "We said no to a very good offer from Chelsea for Alex Sandro. But we know that we are competing with clubs that are in a position to offer wages that are not rational for us. And players are always their own boss. I do not know how Alex Sandro reacted."