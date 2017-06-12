Diego Costa has hinted at the strained relationship between himself and Antonio Conte after the Chelsea manager told him he was not wanted at Stamford Bridge next season.

The Spaniard was away on international duty when he received a message which informed him he would not be playing any part in the Premier League champions’ title defence next season.

The message, according to Spanish newspaper AS, read: “Hi Diego, I hope you are well. Thanks for the seasono [sic] we spent together. Good luck for next year but you are not in my plan.”

How Chelsea could line up next season







11 show all How Chelsea could line up next season



















1/11 Thibaut Courtois Getty

2/11 Virgil van Dijk Getty

3/11 David Luiz Getty

4/11 Gary Cahill Getty

5/11 Victor Moses Getty

6/11 Marcos Alonso Getty

7/11 N'Golo Kante Getty

8/11 Tiemoué Bakayoko Getty

9/11 Riyad Mahrez Getty

10/11 Eden Hazard Getty

11/11 Romelu Lukaku Getty

The pair had a high-profile falling out in January when Costa was dropped by the Italian after a row with the fitness coach, leading to the striker linked with a big-money move to China or a return to Atletico Madrid.

Costa returned to fire Chelsea to the title but with his Blues exit all but confirmed, he has suggested that he does not see Conte as a good person.

Summer transfer window: Likely deals and biggest rumours

“In life there are good and bad people,” said Costa after scoring in Spain’s 2-1 win over Macedonia.

“I'll stay with the good of everything. You have to ask him, not me. It's an opinion of the coach, if he has the option of putting another in.

“But there are things and ways of doing things and saying them. But well, thanks to God I do not lack teams.

“The most important thing is that my team-mates want me. We know what there is there, who is good and bad. I get on very well with everyone and that speaks for itself.”