Diego Simeone has dropped a huge hint that Chelsea striker Diego Costa will return to Atletico Madrid in January – before backtracking about what he said.

The Brazilian-born-Spaniard was told by Antonio Conte via text message that his services were no longer required at Stamford Bridge, despite his goals firing the Blues to the Premier League title last season.

The pair fell out over Costa’s desire to move to China midway through the season which culminated in the striker being dropped from the first team for a game.

It was that attitude which caused Conte to decide he did not want Costa in his squad for the forthcoming season.

AC Milan confirmed they were in talks for Costa but the 28-year-old has always insisted he wants to return to Atletico, despite their transfer ban meaning he cannot be registered until January.

And Simeone confirmed the possibility of this being the case before appear to renege on what he said.

“All the players want to stay, they want to achieve even better goals and get even better,” he said.

“Diego Costa? If he comes in January... we can't say anything about that yet.

“I won't speak about him now. He is a player of Chelsea. We will talk about the boys who are here now, because we have a late start to the season. That is what is important.”

The Independent revealed last month that one of the conditions set by Simeone for him to stay at the club for another year was bringing back Costa as well as another top signing for when their ban is over.

Atletico were hoping to get Costa for a cut-price deal at around £25m but the Premier League champions are holding out for closer to £44m.