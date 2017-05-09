Chelsea striker Diego Costa has cast doubt on his proposed move to China at the end of the season and dropped a hint that he could yet remain with the Premier League champions-elect, insisting that his future lies in his own hands no nobody else’s.

Chelsea are already believed to be planning for Costa’s impending exit in the summer, with the Brazil-born Spain international coming close to joining Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian in January, only for the move to collapse.

Costa and the Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte, were involved in a training ground row after the move collapsed, leading to the Italian removing Costa from his team, but the pair settled their differences and he soon returned to the side to help keep Chelsea at the top of the table.

Conte urged Costa to give him “five more games” last week in the hope of securing the Premier League title in his maiden season in England in a nod that even the manager expects Costa to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, but Costa has put a move to China in doubt with revelations that leave his options open between a move to the Far East, a possible return to Spain or even the prospect of him remaining with Chelsea.

“I am the owner of my future and it does not mean that I am going to China,” Costa told DIRECTVSports after scoring his 20th goal of the season in the 3-0 victory over Middlesbrough on Monday night.

While Costa is happy at Chelsea, he is known to be unhappy living in London, and has his heart set on a return to Spain after enjoying four years in Madrid with Atletico. However, the prospect of quadrupling his earnings to around £570,000-a-week by moving to China could yet prove to be enough to sway him into a Chinese Super League switch, with the club’s chairman, Shu Yuhui, already publicly confirming his belief that he will sign “two or three stars” this summer.

Chelsea vs Middlesbrough player ratings







23 show all Chelsea vs Middlesbrough player ratings











































1/23 Chelsea vs Middlesbrough player ratings We run the rule over the two teams. Getty Images

2/23 Thibaut Courtois - 6 out of 10 Saw very little of the ball owing to Chelsea's utter dominance. Getty Images

3/23 Cesar Azpilicueta - 8 out of 10 Superb. Rock solid in defence and brought the ball out from the back well. AFP/Getty Images

4/23 David Luiz - 7 out of 10 Accurate passing and strong in the air, didn't give Middlesbrough a sniff. Getty Images

5/23 Gary Cahill - 7 out of 10 Made more tackles than any of his team-mates and led by example. Getty Images

6/23 Victor Moses - 6 out of 10 His passing left a little bit to be desired and wasn't able to get forward as often as Alonso. AFP/Getty Images

7/23 Cesc Fabregas - 8 out of 10 Had more touches than any other player. Ran the show from the middle of the park. AFP/Getty Images

8/23 Nemanja Matic - 8 out of 10 His performances at the tail-end of this season have been very impressive. Dropped back well and scored a great goal. Getty Images

9/23 Marcos Alonso - 8 out of 10 A constant attacking threat and got on the score-sheet, too. Getty Images

10/23 Pedro - 8 out of 10 Very busy, calm and composed in possession and unlucky not to score. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Eden Hazard - 7 out of 10 Not the Belgian's best night, with all of those around him excelling. Subbed off for Willian in the second-half. AFP/Getty Images

12/23 Diego Costa - 8 out of 10 A typical Costa performance. Harassed the Middlesbrough defence all night and opened the scoring. AFP/Getty Images

13/23 Brad Guzan - 4 out of 10 Conceded three goals, all straight between his legs. D'oh. Getty Images

14/23 Fabio - 5 out of 10 Had a tough evening up against Alonso, and didn't have much of an idea how to stop his runs from deep. AFP/Getty Images

15/23 Calum Chambers - 5 out of 10 Made several important clearances. Middlesbrough's best defender. AFP/Getty Images

16/23 Ben Gibson - 4 out of 10 Had an utterly miserable evening in the heart of Boro's defence. Getty Images

17/23 George Friend - 5 out of 10 The only Boro defender to have won a tackle all evening. Genuinely. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 Marten de Roon - 6 out of 10 Boro's best player. Failed to create anything but tigerish in the tackle. Likely to be poached in the summer. Getty Images

19/23 Adam Clayton - 5 out of 10 Brave display in the middle of the park alongside De Roon. Getty Images

20/23 Adam Forshaw - 3 out of 10 Utterly, utterly anonymous. Subbed off early in the second. Getty Images

21/23 Adama Traore - 5 out of 10 Very poor link up play. Consistently fails to live up to his billing. Getty Images

22/23 Stewart Downing - 5 out of 10 Ran around a lot; achieved very little. AFP/Getty Images

23/23 Alvaro Negredo - 5 out of 10 Didn't have a shot on goal all evening. AFP/Getty Images

Should Costa leave the club, Chelsea are expected to pursue their former striker, Romelu Lukaku, who has turned down a contract extension offer from Everton in his quest to secure Champions League football, as well as Real Madrid back-up striker Alvaro Morata as he weighs up his future in the Spanish capital after a season of playing second-fiddle to Karim Benzema.