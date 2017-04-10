Diego Costa has, for the third time this season, fuelled talk of a move away from Chelsea by suggesting he is unhappy living in London.

The Brazilian-born Spaniard sparked transfer talk in January when he was offered wages of around £600,000-a-week, on top of a huge transfer fee, to move to Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian.

That was followed by a training-ground argument with Antonio Conte and his fitness coach before he was dropped.

1/9 IN: James Rodriguez With Oscar departing for China, James Rodriguez could be the perfect long-term replacement for the Brazilian. Rodriguez hasn’t had much game time this season and might be looking for a move away from the Bernabeu. It looks like Chelsea will tussle with the likes of Manchester United to secure his signature. AFP/Getty Images

2/9 IN: Ricardo Rodriguez The 24-year-old Swiss international could be the perfect fit in Antonio Conte’s 3-4-3 formation. The Wolfsburg player is a massive threat from dead ball situations and loves to attack. Recent reports are suggesting that the Blues have beaten Arsenal to secure his services. AFP/Getty Images

3/9 IN: Arturo Vidal Conte is reportedly looking to bring his former employee to Stamford Bridge in a deal that could be worth up to £38 million. Bayern’s box-to-box midfielder played under the Italian tactician at Juventus where they reached the Champions League final, losing 3-1 to Barcelona. Bongarts/Getty Images

4/9 IN: Federico Bernardeschi Fiorentina winger Bernardeschi has been on sparkling form for the Viola this campaign. Conte took him to the Euros in the summer and he could provide solid competition for Victor Moses for the right-wing starting berth. Getty Images

5/9 IN: Tiemoue Bakayoko Monaco have been free-scoring this season but their whole team deserves credit. Bakayoko has been a mainstay in the defensive-midfield position, and his combative style has drawn comparisons to N’Golo Kante. Chelsea would have to dig deep to make this deal materialise, though. AFP/Getty Images

6/9 IN: Franck Kessie The 19-year-old has been the breakthrough star in Serie A this season. In an Atalanta side that has performed above expectations this campaign, Kessie has played an integral role. A lot of Europe’s elite are in pursuit of the Ivorian. Getty Images

7/9 IN: Faouzi Ghoulam After bringing Marcos Alonso in from Fiorentina last summer summer, Conte may want to provide some competition for the Spaniard and Ghoulam may well be the answer. Getty Images

8/9 OUT: Michy Batshuayi With Diego Costa performing so well, it is hard to see where the young Belgian fits in to Conte’s setup. French side Lille were left rebuffed after they reportedly lodged a loan bid which was rejected by the Blues, but it remains to be seen whether they will keep him at Stamford Bridge. AFP/Getty Images

9/9 OUT: Branislav Ivanovic After starting the first six games of the season, the Serbian defender has struggled to fight his way back into the Chelsea team. After a change of formation from Conte, it seems as though he might not suit the Italian’s style. Reports have also proposed that Barcelona may be in line for a shock swoop. AFP/Getty Images

He has since claimed his is happy at Stamford Bridge – which he still maintains – but has now said it does not necessarily mean he is happy living in London.

“I am happy at Chelsea, I am not necessarily saying that I am happy with my life in London. But that is something totally different. It has nothing to do with it.

“I have another two years on my contract. I am always very honest with those close to me. I tell them that I am very happy at Chelsea.

“The club gives me a lot, the fans, the team-mates. I am in a team that is winning and that motivates me even more.

“Last season was not the best, not just for me but for other players and for Chelsea. This year I hope will be different, that we win titles.

“If you are in a team that is winning, you always want to stay, for the allotted amount of time.”

Costa, who has led the line brilliantly for the Blues this season and contributed 17 Premier League goals in the process, was also keen on a return to Atletico Madrid last summer but the move failed to materialise when Chelsea were unable to bring in a replacement.

However, they look set to move for either Romelu Lukaku or Alvaro Morata this summer in order to swell their squad size for their return to the Champions League, meaning Costa could be free to leave if the right players are signed.