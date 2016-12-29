Harry Redknapp is planning to make Chelsea captain John Terry his first signing if he becomes the new Swansea manager, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The former Tottenham manager has been thrown in the hat as a possible replacement for Bob Bradley, who was sacked by the club after just 11 games in charge on Tuesday, and has already outlined his transfer plans without getting the job.

But, his plan to sign Terry could swing the managerial race in his favour. Signing such a big name would lift the club’s fans, strengthen their woeful defence and impress the club’s chairman Huw Jenkins and their American investors.

The task of tempting Terry away from Chelsea, however, would be an incredibly difficult one, especially with the Blues leading the Premier League title race so convincingly.

But, despite Blues boss Antonio Conte complimenting Terry on his influence in the Chelsea dressing room, the club are unlikely to prevent Terry from moving on elsewhere.

Since moving to a back three, Cesar Azpilicueta, Gary Cahill and David Luiz have established themselves as Chelsea’s first choice defence triumvirate. And, with Kurt Zouma on his way back to full fitness, Terry’s chances of first team football seem slimmer than ever.

Swansea, on the other hand, would move heaven and earth to sign Terry and the former England captain would no doubt play an integral role in the club’s plans this season, something which Chelsea may not be able to offer him.

Chelsea will prioritise Arturo Vidal if they fail to sign Radja Nainggolan for the fourth time ( Getty Images)

Antonio Conte will make a daring bid for Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal if his latest attempt to sign long-term target Radja Nainggolan is rebuffed.

The Daily Star reports that Conte tried desperately to lure the Belgium midfielder to Stamford Bridge in the summer and had three bids turned down by Roma who worked tirelessly to keep their coveted midfielder.

But, Chelsea are prepared to battle again for the Serie A star in January and will launch a £51m bid for Rainggolan surpassing their efforts to sign him before the start of the season.

However, if Roma repeat their stubborn resistance for the midfielder, Chelsea are likely to turn their attention to Vidal with a move in the region of £38m already planned.

Conte has already sold Oscar to Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG in a massive £60million deal and the Blues boss seems intent on spending the money the club recouped on the Brazilian next month.

The former Juventus boss has steered Chelsea to the top of the Premier League after a 12-game winning run and the club are keen to hold onto their six point gap on their rivals with another star signing.

Franck Kessie is rapidly becoming one of the brightest young talents in European football ( Getty )

Chelsea are currently the front runners to sign Atalanta star Franck Kessie ahead of a host of Premier League clubs despite having an initial £25m bid rejected by the Serie A club.

The Guardian understands that the Blues are locked in a five-horse race with Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal for the Ivorian midfielder who has caught their attention with some impressive performances in Italy’s top tier this season.

Kessie, who almost joined David Moyes at Sunderland in the summer but couldn’t obtain a work permit, has been Atalanta’s driving force in Serie A this season helping the club up to sixth place at the midway point of the campaign.

The 20-year-old’s agent, George Atangana, is expected to meet with Chelsea officials in London next week.

“We have a lot of interest from the Premier League – Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal,” Atangana said. “I cannot say at this stage how much he will cost but we are talking about one of the best young players in the world.

“Chelsea are very interested and it is a great club but we must take our time to consider all the options.

“Now we are in January so he has to play at the African Cup of Nations for Ivory Coast so I am not going to rush anything.”