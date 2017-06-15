Chelsea have been given hope of landing two of their key targets this transfer window after the respective agents of both Lorenzo Insigne and Kalidou Koulibaly revealed their clients are open to moves.

Reports emerged this week that the Stamford Bridge club had submitted a double bid of nearly £100 for the Napoli pair, with £53m of it on Insigne and £44m on Koulibaly.

After the departure of John Terry, Chelsea need another defender and Koulibaly is someone who Konte has been chasing since last summer, before eventually signing David Luiz after being priced out of a move for the Senegal international.

How Chelsea could line up next season







11 show all How Chelsea could line up next season



















1/11 Thibaut Courtois Getty

2/11 Virgil van Dijk Getty

3/11 David Luiz Getty

4/11 Gary Cahill Getty

5/11 Victor Moses Getty

6/11 Marcos Alonso Getty

7/11 N'Golo Kante Getty

8/11 Tiemoué Bakayoko Getty

9/11 Riyad Mahrez Getty

10/11 Eden Hazard Getty

11/11 Romelu Lukaku Getty

According to Premium Sport Napoli have a gentleman’s agreement with Koulibaly that will allow him to leave if the club receive a bid of £52m.

And Koulibaly’s agent looks more open to the move for his client this time around after he admitted that turning down a “world class team” like Chelsea would be difficult.

“Koulibaly? The transfer market is long as it will be open until August 31, something might happen before then,” he told Mondo Napoli.

“Chelsea? They are a world class team that many players would like to join but I don’t want to talk about this now.”

Insigne is wanted to replace Diego Costa after Antonio Conte told the striker he would not be at Stamford Bridge next season via text message.

The 26-year-old hit 18 goals for Napoli as they finished third in Serie A last season and his agent as admitted that while there is interest in him from Chelsea, they will need to bid higher than the £45m reported by The Sun.

“I would start by saying the offer reported in The Sun would be low and he has always been in the sights of many clubs,” his agent Franco della Monica told Radio Kiss Kiss.

“The priority for Lorenzo, though, is to be wearing the Napoli shirt and to be rewarded in an important way by his team. Now he has both and he is happy as well.”